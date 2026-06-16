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  • New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Launched In India At Rs 2.20 Crore With Plug-In Hybrid Power New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Face...

New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Launched In India At Rs 2.20 Crore With Plug-In Hybrid Power

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Finally! The updated S-Class has made its way to the Indian market. The brand’s flagship luxury sedan received a major update earlier this year, and it has now reached Indian showrooms with a fresh design, more technology and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Bookings have officially opened and customer deliveries are expected to begin around the Diwali period later this year. For India, Mercedes-Benz is currently offering the new S-Class only in S 450e form, making it the first time an S-Class plug-in hybrid has been introduced in the country.

Price And Variants

The new model is available in two versions.

VariantPrice (Ex-showroom)
S 450e Launch Edition Exclusive LineRs 2.20 Crore
S 450e Manufaktur Edition AMG LineRs 2.38 Crore

Compared to the outgoing version, the starting price has increased by around Rs 35 lakh. The BMW 7 Series continues to be its closest rival in the luxury sedan segment.

New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

One of the largest changes under the skin is the introduction of a plug-in hybrid setup.

The S 450e combines:

  • 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six petrol engine
  • Electric motor
  • 22 kWh battery pack
  • 9-speed automatic transmission
  • Rear-wheel-drive layout

The combined output stands at:

  • 435 hp
  • 680 Nm

Mercedes-Benz claims:

  • 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds
  • Electric-only range of up to 115 km
  • Fuel efficiency of 32.2 kmpl
  • 10 to 80 percent charging in around 20 minutes using a 60 kW charger

A mild-hybrid S 450 4MATIC version sold overseas is also expected to arrive in India at a later stage.

Fresh Styling Updates

The overall shape remains familiar, but several details have been revised.

At the front, the sedan now gets a larger grille with chrome-finished three-pointed star inserts. Buyers can also opt for an illuminated grille surround which adds extra presence at night.

Other exterior highlights include:

  • New Digital Light LED headlamps
  • Three-pointed star lighting graphics
  • Revised front bumper
  • Larger air intakes
  • New alloy wheel designs
  • Additional paint options
  • Manufaktur customization choices

The rear section receives updated LED tail lamps with animated lighting effects and illuminated star-shaped elements that match the front lighting signature.

Cabin Gets More Luxury And Technology

Mercedes-Benz has also updated the cabin with new displays and additional comfort features.

The dashboard now houses the latest MBUX Superscreen setup comprising:

  • 14.4-inch OLED central touchscreen
  • 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
  • 12.3-inch passenger display

The system runs on Mercedes-Benz’s latest MB.OS software and supports deeper AI integration through the MBUX virtual assistant.

Rear-seat comfort remains one of the strongest aspects of the S-Class.

Features include:

  • Executive rear seats
  • Backrest recline up to 43.5 degrees
  • Heated seats
  • Ventilated seats
  • Multiple massage functions
  • Four-seat luxury configuration option

Mercedes-Benz has also improved cabin insulation to reduce outside noise.

Ambient lighting now extends across:

  • Dashboard
  • Doors
  • Centre console
  • Air vents
  • Armrests
  • Cupholders
  • Rear seating area

Long Feature List

The equipment list remains extensive. Key highlights include:

  • 13.1-inch rear entertainment screens
  • Built-in camera support
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay
  • Wireless Android Auto
  • Burmester 4D audio system
  • Connected car technology
  • Four-zone climate control
  • OTA software updates
  • Google Maps integration in AR head-up display

Rear passengers can also operate several vehicle functions through removable smartphone-style controllers.

Safety And Driving Technology

The updated S-Class packs a long list of safety systems. Some key features include:

  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Autonomous emergency braking
  • Blind spot monitoring
  • Lane keeping assist
  • Surround view cameras
  • Multiple airbags
  • Seatbelt airbags

The sedan also gets adaptive air suspension as standard.

Other hardware includes:

  • Rear-wheel steering up to 4.5 degrees
  • Optional rear-wheel steering up to 10 degrees
  • E-Active Body Control suspension technology
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