New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Launched In India At Rs 2.20 Crore With Plug-In Hybrid Power

Finally! The updated S-Class has made its way to the Indian market. The brand’s flagship luxury sedan received a major update earlier this year, and it has now reached Indian showrooms with a fresh design, more technology and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Bookings have officially opened and customer deliveries are expected to begin around the Diwali period later this year. For India, Mercedes-Benz is currently offering the new S-Class only in S 450e form, making it the first time an S-Class plug-in hybrid has been introduced in the country.
Price And Variants
The new model is available in two versions.
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|S 450e Launch Edition Exclusive Line
|Rs 2.20 Crore
|S 450e Manufaktur Edition AMG Line
|Rs 2.38 Crore
Compared to the outgoing version, the starting price has increased by around Rs 35 lakh. The BMW 7 Series continues to be its closest rival in the luxury sedan segment.
New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
One of the largest changes under the skin is the introduction of a plug-in hybrid setup.
The S 450e combines:
- 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six petrol engine
- Electric motor
- 22 kWh battery pack
- 9-speed automatic transmission
- Rear-wheel-drive layout
The combined output stands at:
- 435 hp
- 680 Nm
Mercedes-Benz claims:
- 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds
- Electric-only range of up to 115 km
- Fuel efficiency of 32.2 kmpl
- 10 to 80 percent charging in around 20 minutes using a 60 kW charger
A mild-hybrid S 450 4MATIC version sold overseas is also expected to arrive in India at a later stage.
Fresh Styling Updates
The overall shape remains familiar, but several details have been revised.
At the front, the sedan now gets a larger grille with chrome-finished three-pointed star inserts. Buyers can also opt for an illuminated grille surround which adds extra presence at night.
Other exterior highlights include:
- New Digital Light LED headlamps
- Three-pointed star lighting graphics
- Revised front bumper
- Larger air intakes
- New alloy wheel designs
- Additional paint options
- Manufaktur customization choices
The rear section receives updated LED tail lamps with animated lighting effects and illuminated star-shaped elements that match the front lighting signature.
Cabin Gets More Luxury And Technology
Mercedes-Benz has also updated the cabin with new displays and additional comfort features.
The dashboard now houses the latest MBUX Superscreen setup comprising:
- 14.4-inch OLED central touchscreen
- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
- 12.3-inch passenger display
The system runs on Mercedes-Benz’s latest MB.OS software and supports deeper AI integration through the MBUX virtual assistant.
Rear-seat comfort remains one of the strongest aspects of the S-Class.
Features include:
- Executive rear seats
- Backrest recline up to 43.5 degrees
- Heated seats
- Ventilated seats
- Multiple massage functions
- Four-seat luxury configuration option
Mercedes-Benz has also improved cabin insulation to reduce outside noise.
Ambient lighting now extends across:
- Dashboard
- Doors
- Centre console
- Air vents
- Armrests
- Cupholders
- Rear seating area
Long Feature List
The equipment list remains extensive. Key highlights include:
- 13.1-inch rear entertainment screens
- Built-in camera support
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Burmester 4D audio system
- Connected car technology
- Four-zone climate control
- OTA software updates
- Google Maps integration in AR head-up display
Rear passengers can also operate several vehicle functions through removable smartphone-style controllers.
Safety And Driving Technology
The updated S-Class packs a long list of safety systems. Some key features include:
- Adaptive cruise control
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Blind spot monitoring
- Lane keeping assist
- Surround view cameras
- Multiple airbags
- Seatbelt airbags
The sedan also gets adaptive air suspension as standard.
Other hardware includes:
- Rear-wheel steering up to 4.5 degrees
- Optional rear-wheel steering up to 10 degrees
- E-Active Body Control suspension technology