After Delhi-NCR, E85 fuel is now available in Mumbai at Rs 91.18 per litre

After Delhi-NCR, Mumbai has become the second major market where E85 fuel is now available to the public. The fuel is priced at Rs 91.18 per litre in the city, which is around Rs 9 higher than its Delhi price. Even so, it remains significantly cheaper than regular petrol in Mumbai, which currently costs over Rs 111 per litre. While the lower price may attract attention, vehicle owners need to know that E85 is not suitable for most petrol cars and motorcycles currently running on Indian roads.
E85 Fuel Price Comparison
|Fuel Type
|Price (Mumbai)
|E85 Fuel
|Rs 91.18/litre
|E20 Petrol
|Rs 111.21/litre
|Difference
|Rs 20.03/litre
The fuel is now available at selected fuel stations and is part of the government’s wider ethanol adoption programme.
What Exactly Is E85?
E85 is a fuel blend made up of:
- 85 percent ethanol
- 15 percent petrol
Ethanol is produced domestically from crops such as sugarcane and maize. Since it does not depend heavily on imported crude oil, the fuel can be sold at a lower price compared to conventional petrol.
Not Meant For Regular Vehicles
This is the most important point for vehicle owners.
E85 should only be used in flex-fuel vehicles that have been specially engineered to handle high ethanol content. Regular petrol-powered cars and motorcycles are not designed for such fuel and using E85 can lead to mechanical damage.
At present, the number of compatible vehicles remains very limited.
Some of the known flex-fuel models include:
Owners of standard BS6 petrol vehicles should continue using approved E20 petrol.
Lower Price Does Not Guarantee Lower Running Cost
Although E85 costs more than Rs 20 less per litre than petrol, fuel economy also changes.
Ethanol contains less energy than petrol. As a result, vehicles running on E85 generally consume more fuel to cover the same distance. Depending on the vehicle, mileage can drop by around 20 to 25 percent.
Because of this, the actual savings may vary from one vehicle to another.
Expansion Plans Underway
The government has already started expanding E85 infrastructure across the country. More fuel stations are expected to offer E85 over the next few years, especially in cities and major transport corridors.
Automakers are also expected to introduce additional flex-fuel models as ethanol-based fuels become more widely available.