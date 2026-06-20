Motovolt And GBG EV Strengthen Last-Mile Delivery Operations With 200+ MVS7 EVs

Motovolt Mobility has expanded its collaboration with GBG EV by supplying more than 200 units of the MVS7 electric vehicle for delivery operations in Delhi-NCR. The vehicles are already being used by gig workers handling quick commerce and hyperlocal delivery orders across the region.
Partnership Expands Electric Delivery Network
The latest deployment brings together Motovolt’s electric vehicle platform, GBG EV’s fleet operations and Indofast’s battery-swapping ecosystem.
A major advantage for riders is the battery-swapping setup. Rather than waiting for a vehicle to charge, users can replace the battery at a swapping station and continue their work with minimal interruption.
Deployment Snapshot
|Details
|Information
|Vehicle Model
|Motovolt MVS7
|Fleet Size
|Over 200 Units
|Region
|Delhi-NCR
|Application
|Last-Mile Deliveries
|Battery System
|Indofast Battery Swapping
|Users
|Gig Economy Delivery Riders
What Riders Get
The MVS7 has been developed for frequent urban delivery usage. The battery-swapping system allows riders to keep moving throughout the day.
Some benefits include:
- Less waiting time
- Better vehicle availability
- Reduced running expenses
- Easier daily operations
- More delivery opportunities
Demand For Electric Delivery Vehicles Continues To Rise
Growth in quick commerce has increased the requirement for dependable transport solutions. Electric vehicles are becoming a preferred option for many fleet operators because of lower operating costs and easier day-to-day usage in city environments.
Speaking about the collaboration, Motovolt Mobility Founder and CEO Tushar Choudhary said the company aims to support delivery partners with reliable electric mobility solutions while contributing to a more efficient logistics ecosystem.