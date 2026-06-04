Hero Splendor Plus And HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 72,792

Hero MotoCorp has finally introduced the new Splendor Plus Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel motorcycles in India. The launch brings flex-fuel technology to two of the country’s most popular commuter bikes, making the technology accessible to a much larger group of buyers.
The new motorcycles are compatible with ethanol-blended fuel ranging from E20 to E85. Prices start at Rs 72,792 for the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, while the Splendor Plus Flex Fuel is priced at Rs 82,710 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).
Both motorcycles will reach dealerships in Delhi and selected regions of Maharashtra from July 2026. A wider rollout across the country is expected later.
Price Details
|Model
|Price
|Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel
|Rs 72,792
|Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel
|Rs 82,710
The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel costs only slightly more than the standard Pro variant. The Splendor Plus Flex Fuel carries a higher premium but adds the ability to run on significantly higher ethanol blends.
Engine And Mechanical Changes
Both motorcycles continue with Hero’s familiar 97.2cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine.
Output figures stand at:
- 8.6 hp at 8,000 rpm
- 8.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm
The engine develops slightly more power and torque than the regular versions.
To support ethanol blends up to E85, Hero has made several changes.
These include:
- Revised ECU calibration
- New fuel pump
- Additional fuel filtration system
- Updated fuel-system components
Apart from these updates, the motorcycles remain mechanically similar to their standard counterparts.
Features Offered
Hero has equipped both bikes with a few additional features.
Key equipment includes:
- Digi-analogue instrument cluster
- Side-stand engine cut-off
- Tubeless tyres
The Splendor Plus Flex Fuel also gets:
- Hero i3S idle stop-start technology
This system automatically switches off the engine during brief halts and restarts it when required.
Design Updates
The overall styling remains quite familiar.
Most body panels and design elements have been carried over from the standard motorcycles. Hero has used fresh graphics and special colour combinations to help distinguish the flex-fuel versions.
One of the notable options is a black paint scheme paired with bright lime-yellow graphics.
The motorcycles continue with:
- Telescopic front forks
- Twin rear shock absorbers
- Alloy wheels
- Drum brakes at both ends
Why This Launch Matters
The Splendor and HF family account for a huge share of India’s commuter motorcycle market. Hero says roughly one out of every three motorcycles on Indian roads belongs to either of these two families.
By bringing flex-fuel technology to such high-volume products, Hero is helping expand the use of ethanol-blended fuels beyond niche and premium segments.
Until now, flex-fuel motorcycles in India have mostly been limited to larger-capacity products. The arrival of ethanol-compatible commuter bikes could encourage wider adoption across the market.