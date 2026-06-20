Tata Sierra iCNG Spotted On Test Runs – New Fuel Option Could Join Lineup Soon

Just yesterday, Tata Motors teased the Sierra EV ahead of its June 30 debut. While all attention was on the electric SUV, another Sierra prototype has now surfaced on public roads, hinting at a different addition to the range.
A test vehicle wearing emission monitoring equipment was recently spotted near Tata Motors’ Pune facility. The sighting has sparked speculation that the company may have started real-world testing of the Sierra iCNG.
What makes this prototype even more interesting is its paint finish. The SUV was seen in a blue colour that is not currently offered on the Sierra sold in showrooms. The shade appears similar to the Royal Blue seen on the Safari.
Why Is This Sierra Important?
The presence of an emission testing kit usually indicates that engineers are evaluating a powertrain under real driving conditions. Since Tata is already working on expanding its CNG portfolio, the possibility of a Sierra iCNG looks quite strong.
At present, Tata offers CNG versions of several passenger vehicles. However, there is still no CNG option in the brand’s larger SUV range above the Nexon.
Current Tata Sierra Engine Options
|Engine
|Power Output
|1.5L Naturally Aspirated Petrol
|106 bhp
|1.5L Turbo Petrol
|160 bhp
|1.5L Diesel
|118 bhp
The Sierra EV will join this lineup later this month.
Which Engine Could Get CNG?
Tata has not revealed any details yet.
However, the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine appears to be the more likely candidate. Such setups generally suit CNG applications better and can help deliver improved running costs.
The turbo petrol motor cannot be ruled out completely, especially since Tata already offers turbocharged CNG technology in some models.
Expected Features Of Sierra iCNG
If Tata follows its existing iCNG formula, buyers can expect:
- Twin-cylinder CNG setup
- Better boot space compared to traditional CNG layouts
- Spare wheel provision
- Direct start in CNG mode
- Automatic fuel switching
- Multiple safety systems for the CNG kit
- Factory-fitted warranty coverage
The twin-cylinder arrangement places the cylinders beneath the luggage floor, allowing the boot area to remain more practical for everyday use.
Launch Timeline
Tata Motors has not announced an official launch date for the Sierra iCNG. Industry reports suggest that the SUV could arrive around the festive season later this year.
With petrol, diesel, electric and potentially CNG options, the Sierra could soon become one of the most diverse SUV offerings in Tata’s portfolio.
Image Source – Rushlane