E85 Fuel Now Available In Delhi At Rs 82 Per Litre; More Fuel Stations Planned Across India!

Recently, Maruti Suzuki showcased the production-ready Wagon R Flex Fuel, while Hero MotoCorp launched the flex-fuel versions of the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe. Now, E85 fuel has officially become available in Delhi, marking the next step in India’s flex-fuel rollout.
The first E85 fuel dispensing station has started operations at Indian Oil’s outlet on Pusa Road in New Delhi. The station was inaugurated by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
For customers driving compatible vehicles, E85 is now available immediately.
What Is E85 Fuel?
E85 is a fuel blend made up of:
- 85 percent ethanol
- 15 percent petrol
This is very different from E20 fuel, which contains up to 20 percent ethanol.
The government believes wider use of ethanol-based fuels can help reduce dependence on imported crude oil while also supporting domestic biofuel production.
E85 Price Compared To Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Delhi Price
|E85 Fuel
|Rs 82.12 per litre
|E20 Petrol
|Rs 102.12 per litre
|XP95 Petrol
|Rs 109.24 per litre
The new fuel is priced exactly Rs 20 lower than regular E20 petrol in Delhi.
To avoid confusion at fuel stations, E85 dispensers have their own branding and use a purple-coloured nozzle marked with E85 labels.
More Pumps Planned Across India
The first station is only the beginning. The government has already announced expansion plans.
Expected rollout:
- 50 to 100 E85 stations in the Delhi NCR and Mumbai Pune Nagpur corridor in the near future
- Around 500 stations by the end of 2026
- Nearly 5,000 stations targeted by the end of 2027
The plan is to gradually increase availability before flex-fuel vehicles become more common on Indian roads.
Which Vehicles Can Use E85?
This is currently the biggest challenge. Only a small number of vehicles can run on E85 fuel today.
Some examples include:
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel
- Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel
- Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel
Hero’s flex-fuel motorcycles are expected to reach buyers from July 2026, while more manufacturers are preparing similar products.
Tata Motors has previously indicated that its first flex-fuel vehicle could arrive before the end of this year. Toyota has also displayed flex-fuel versions of the Innova Hycross on multiple occasions.
Lower Price Does Not Always Mean Lower Running Cost
While E85 costs less at the pump, ethanol contains less energy than petrol.
Because of this:
- Fuel consumption can increase
- Mileage may be lower than E20 vehicles
- Real-world savings may vary
Industry estimates suggest fuel efficiency could drop by around 25 to 35 percent depending on the vehicle and driving conditions.
This means buyers will need to look at both fuel price and mileage before calculating actual running costs.