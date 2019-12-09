Comparison: MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona

As we all know, the electric revolution is just around the corner, as the climate change crisis is getting severe day by day. This is why many carmakers are going ahead and building eco-friendly, cars for a better future. Just a few days back, MG Motor unveiled the all-electric ZS EV in the Indian market, while Hyundai had already launched the Kona EV, a few months back. Both these cars sit in the same segment, as they both have a similar crossover SUV silhouette and are almost the same in terms of powertrain configurations. Let’s have a look at how they both compete against each other on paper:

Dimensions

Dimensions MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Length (mm) 4314 4180 Width (mm) 1809 1800 Height (mm) 1620 1570 Wheelbase (mm) 2579 2600 Kerb Weight (kgs) 1502 1535

Wheels And Tyres

Wheels And Tyres MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Type Alloy Alloy Size 215/50 – R17 215/55 – R17

Performance

Performance MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Battery Capacity 44.5 kWh 39.2 kWh Type of Motor Electric Electric Power (PS) 143 136 Torque (Nm) 353 395 Gearbox Single Speed automatic gearbox Single Speed automatic gearbox Top speed 140 kmph 154 kmph 0-100 8.5 9.7 Range 340 kms 452 kms

Features