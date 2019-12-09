Comparison: MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona
As we all know, the electric revolution is just around the corner, as the climate change crisis is getting severe day by day. This is why many carmakers are going ahead and building eco-friendly, cars for a better future. Just a few days back, MG Motor unveiled the all-electric ZS EV in the Indian market, while Hyundai had already launched the Kona EV, a few months back. Both these cars sit in the same segment, as they both have a similar crossover SUV silhouette and are almost the same in terms of powertrain configurations. Let’s have a look at how they both compete against each other on paper:
Dimensions
|Dimensions
|MG ZS EV
|Hyundai Kona
|Length (mm)
|4314
|4180
|Width (mm)
|1809
|1800
|Height (mm)
|1620
|1570
|Wheelbase (mm)
|2579
|2600
|Kerb Weight (kgs)
|1502
|1535
Wheels And Tyres
|Wheels And Tyres
|MG ZS EV
|Hyundai Kona
|Type
|Alloy
|Alloy
|Size
|215/50 – R17
|215/55 – R17
Performance
|Performance
|MG ZS EV
|Hyundai Kona
|Battery Capacity
|44.5 kWh
|39.2 kWh
|Type of Motor
|Electric
|Electric
|Power (PS)
|143
|136
|Torque (Nm)
|353
|395
|Gearbox
|Single Speed automatic gearbox
|Single Speed automatic gearbox
|Top speed
|140 kmph
|154 kmph
|0-100
|8.5
|9.7
|Range
|340 kms
|452 kms
Features
|Features
|MG ZS EV
|Hyundai Kona
|Regenerative Braking
|Yes
|Yes
|Driving modes
|Yes
|Yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|Yes
|No (Only Standard Cruise Control)
|Electronic Parking Brake
|Yes
|Yes
|Panoramic Roof
|Yes
|No
|Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
|Yes
|Yes