Trending:
McLaren Racing And Automation Anywhere Announce Formula 1 Partnership
Home Features Comparison: MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona

Comparison: MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona

|
Added in: Features
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

As we all know, the electric revolution is just around the corner, as the climate change crisis is getting severe day by day. This is why many carmakers are going ahead and building eco-friendly, cars for a better future. Just a few days back, MG Motor unveiled the all-electric ZS EV in the Indian market, while Hyundai had already launched the Kona EV, a few months back. Both these cars sit in the same segment, as they both have a similar crossover SUV silhouette and are almost the same in terms of powertrain configurations. Let’s have a look at how they both compete against each other on paper:

zs ev vs kona

Dimensions

DimensionsMG ZS EVHyundai Kona
Length (mm)43144180
Width (mm)18091800
Height (mm)16201570
Wheelbase (mm)25792600
Kerb Weight (kgs)15021535

Also Read: MG ZS EV: Top-4 Highlights


Hyundai Kona

Also Read: MG ZS EV Officially Unveiled In India; To Be Launched In January 2020

Wheels And Tyres

Wheels And TyresMG ZS EVHyundai Kona
TypeAlloyAlloy
Size215/50 – R17215/55 – R17

Hyundai Kona

Also Read: Hyundai Enhances Charging Options For The Kona Electric SUV

Performance

PerformanceMG ZS EVHyundai Kona
Battery Capacity44.5 kWh39.2 kWh
Type of MotorElectricElectric
Power (PS)143136
Torque (Nm)353395
GearboxSingle Speed automatic gearboxSingle Speed automatic gearbox
Top speed140 kmph154 kmph
0-1008.59.7
Range340 kms452 kms

MG eZS electric SUV cabin

Also Read: All Electric Hyundai Kona Launched At An Introductory Price Of INR 25.30 Lakh

Features

FeaturesMG ZS EVHyundai Kona
Regenerative BrakingYesYes
Driving modesYesYes
Adaptive Cruise ControlYesNo (Only Standard Cruise Control)
Electronic Parking BrakeYesYes
Panoramic RoofYesNo
Android Auto/Apple CarPlayYesYes
mg zs ev india unveil 6
mg zs ev india unveil 3
mg zs ev india unveil 1

Features
,
Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 