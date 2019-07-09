All Electric Hyundai Kona Launched At An Introductory Price Of INR 25.30 Lakh

Hyundai has launched the brand new, all-electric Kona SUV in the Indian market today. This revolutionary product has been priced at INR 25.30 Lakh, ex-showroom, and will be made available at 15 dealerships across 11 Indian cities. These dealerships will comprise dedicated staff who shall handle the sales and aftersales service of this SUV. The Kona comes with a number of features while emitting now emissions while on the run. Do read ahead to know more about this new SUV.

The exterior of the Kona is smart and sophisticated. The car looks quite similar to its combustion engine powered sibling but comes with a different front grille and wheels. Upfront, there is a flap that opens up the charging port for easy access. Moreover, the Kona comes with a split headlight design with LED DRLs mounted on the top end of the SUV and the actual projector headlight placed below, integrated into the bumper. The rear also continues the split design, where the tail light assembly has also been split into two separate units. Abundant plastic cladding is present all around the car to give it an aggressive look.

The interior of this SUV is elegant. Customers of the SUV will get a technology-filled space with premium quality materials. The centre console features a bridge element, which holds the buttons for the shift-by-wire system. In the centre of this dashboard rests the free-floating type 17.77 cm touch enable infotainment screen. Apart from offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, this screen also offers navigation and a multitude of car information. Below the screen rest the controls of the automatic climate control. The front row also has ventilated seats. The driver gets a 10-way adjustable power seat as well. Other features offered on the inside are leather seats, leather-wrapped steering, soft-touch material on the dashboard and a digital instrument console. An electric sunroof is on offer as well.

The Kona will draw power from a 136 PS permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. This motor is powered by a high voltage, 39.2 kW battery pack which uses lithium-ion polymer technology. This motor may be low on power, but it develops a turning force 395 Nm which is available from the get-go. This allows the Kona to accelerate from a standstill to 100 kmph in under 10 seconds. Moreover, the driver can choose from Eco/Eco+, comfort and sport driving modes to change the experience behind the wheel. The paddle shifter on the steering wheel can be used to change the level of regenerative braking the car does and the driver may bring the car to a complete stop using the left paddle.

The battery pack, which is placed on the floor of the vehicle uses liquid cooling technology to maintain an ideal temperature. The battery pack delivers a range of 452 km on a single charge while taking an hour to charge to 80% when connected to a DC fast charger. Moreover, the car can be charged with an AC wall box charger and a portable charger, both of which will be provided by Hyundai with the car. The former charger would take about an hour to add 50 km to the range while the latter would take 3 hours to do the same. The DC fast charger would be made available at Hyundai dealerships selling the Kona and Hyundai has also tied up with IOCL to provide these chargers at petrol pumps. Additionally, cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai will get a dedicated Kona electric fleet with power converters to provide emergency charging support.

For complete peace of mind, Hyundai will offer an attractive warranty scheme along with a number of safety features. The car will come with a 3-year/unlimited-kilometres warranty while the battery pack would be offered with an 8-year/1,60,000 km warranty. In terms of safety, the Kona will come equipped with 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, HAC, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, disc brakes at all ends and a virtual engine sound system to alert pedestrian about the presence of the car.

At INR 25.30 Lakh, the Kona Electric currently is the only car if its kind in the Indian market and would enjoy a competition-free place in the market. However, before the end of the year, the MG eZS will be launched and would be a direct competitor to this new Korean SUV.