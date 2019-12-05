MG ZS EV Officially Unveiled In India; To Be Launched In January 2020

British carmaker, MG Motor, finally unveiled its first all-electric vehicle for the Indian market. This newly unveiled car is called the ZS EV and it is also India’s first internet car. Although the prices of this car have not been revealed yet, we believe that the ZS EV will cost anywhere around 20-25 Lakhs (ex-showroom, India). Also, the car is slated to launch in the Indian market by the end of January 2020, which means the ZS EV will soon be competing the recently launched Hyundai Kona in the electric crossover segment in India.

Mechanically, the SUV gets an all-electric powertrain, which includes a liquid-cooled 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor that can provide a total range of over 340 kms on a single charge. Also, this motor is capable enough to produce over 143 PS of maximum power and 353 Nm of peak torque, which can easily propel the vehicle from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The battery gets an IP67 rating, which means it can resist water and protect itself from dust. The car will also get 3 driving modes and 3 levels of regenerative braking.

Talking about battery performance, the ZS EV’s battery can charge from 0 to 80% within 50 minutes via a 50 kW DC fast charger, while the 7.4 kW AC home charger will take around 6 – 8 hours to fully charge the battery. MG India will also provide an onboard cable with the ZS EV that can be plugged into a wall socket. MG has already started setting up a vast DC fast-charging network across select MG showrooms, with plans to expand to smaller cities too.

The ZS EV is also equipped with a bunch of new features such as CO2 saver – which displays the amount of carbon-dioxide the owners are saving in real-time, an inbuilt PM 2.5 air filter, an in-built sim card for smart connectivity options, real-time maps, etc. Initially, the car will only be available in 5 cities: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Stay tuned to know more about the newly unveiled MG ZS EV!