MG ZS EV: Top-4 Highlights

Just a few days back, MG Motor unveiled the all-new ZS EV in the Indian market. This new car is the brand’s second car and first all-electric vehicle to be introduced in India. The ZS EV will directly rival against the newly launched Hyundai Kona in the all-electric Crossover SUV segment and it is expected to be priced quite aggressively. The car comes equipped with various advanced features and new technology, so let’s have a look at the top-5 highlights of the ZS EV:

Powertrain

The MG ZS EV gets an all-electric powertrain, that includes a liquid-cooled 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a powerful electric motor that can produce over 143 PS of maximum power and 353 Nm of peak torque. All this power is enough to propel the vehicle from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

Battery

Talking about the battery, the huge 44.5 kWh battery gets an IP67 rating, which means it can resist water and protect itself from dust and also provide a range of over 340 kms on a single charge. In terms of charging, the ZS EV’s battery can charge from 0 to 80% within 50 minutes via a 50 kW DC fast charger, while the 7.4 kW AC home charger will take around 6 – 8 hours to fully charge the battery.

EV Specific features

The car gets various EV specific features like displaying current battery status, receiving eco-friendly updates, charging status, 360-spider (to know the dynamic range in each direction from current location based on the traffic/road conditions), searching for charging stations, and many more.

Connectivity

The ZS EV is a smart Internet SUV that comes equipped with a built-in smart screen that gets a 6-Core Processor, 3 GB RAM and a 1280*720 HD resolution. This smart screen hosts over 60+ connected car features using an in-built sim card. Some of the important features include Remote operation, Vehicle Status Check, Security Alarm, Tyre Pressure Check, Vehicle Collision Alarm, Geofencing, Online search, Real-time navigation, Voice recognition and control, Emergency Assistance, Weather updates, Pre-loaded Gaana App, etc. Stay tuned to know more about the newly unveiled MG ZS EV!