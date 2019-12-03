Hyundai Enhances Charging Options For The Kona Electric SUV

India’s first all-electric SUV, the Hyundai Kona was launched earlier this year as a premium vehicle which caused less harm to the environment and offered a proper electric car experience to early adopters of EV technology. Hyundai Motor India has now announced the enhancement of Special Services for what they call is India’s First Long-Range Electric SUV with multiple EV Charging options, adding to customer convenience at all the touchpoints.

To ensure complete peace of mind and cure things like range anxiety, Hyundai Service has ensured the installation of AC 7.2KW chargers at all their 15 Electric Vehicle Dealerships in 11 cities. Further, Hyundai is providing a 7.2 KW charger to all customers along with the car to ensure fast charging in 6 to 8 hours. Further, the Industry-first ‘Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)’ charging facility has been designed to provide Customers anywhere anytime charging at Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru provided by Allianz Worldwide Partners. To enhance charging service experience, Portable Chargers are also available (Through Road Side Assistance on Allianz Truck) at Delhi and Bengaluru.

Hyundai Motor India has received 302 bookings since the Kona EV’s launch in July 2019, out of which, 231 units have already been delivered to customers. To ensure the technology the Kona makes use of is reliable, it has been tested in Swedish Lapland’s extreme cold conditions ( -30°C), among other locations. Globally, the company expects to find more than 46,000 customers for the Kona electric SUV this year, which in India, promises to go for 425 kilometres on a full charge (ARAI-rated). The vehicle also promises more than 2,000 recharge cycles for its batteries and offers an 8-year warranty for the same.

Also Read: Hyundai Kona First Drive Review

Commenting on the Hyundai Kona’s introduction in India, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said: “Hyundai is leading the Electric Mobility Revolution in India with the long-range Kona Electric. We believe customer confidence in the product is gained through its after-sales service to offer enhanced customer convenience. Setting a benchmark in the industry and to facilitate electric charging at customers ease – Our service initiatives are providing round the clock support -Anywhere Anytime. As a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond Hyundai has always endeavoured to deliver a happy life to its customers.”