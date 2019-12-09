Michelin Energy XM2+ Car Tyres Now Available In India

Replacing the Michelin Energy XM2, the new XM2+ car tyre range is now available in India. Targeted at those who look for a tyre with performance and safety that lasts till the end of its life, the Michelin Energy XM2+ is available as a fitment for small- and mid-size passenger cars. Developed to outperform its previous generation, the Michelin Energy XM2+ is built using a new full-silica rubber compound and stops 2.4 meters shorter on wet roads in new condition and 3.3 meters in a worn condition, compared to the Bridgestone B290, its competitor.

Against the same tyre, the Michelin Energy XM2+ offers longer mileage by up to 29%. The new rubber formulation with strong link of filler-filler molecular bond minimizes wear rate and an Alternate Bridge Technology ensures lesser shuffling in tread block, resulting in lower wear.

The ‘+’ sign on the sidewall denotes the rubber compound upgrade that is behind the braking superiority of the new tyre, versus its predecessor. The tyre also maintains the Green ‘X’ marking of its predecessor, indicating optimized fuel savings.

In India, the new Michelin Energy XM2+ is now available starting from INR 5090 at Michelin’s authorized dealers across the nation. The tyres will be available in 30 sizes by early 2020 from 12 to 16 inch (30.48 – 40.64 cm) diameter for a wide range of hatchbacks, sedans, compact SUVs and MUVs.

Commenting about the new product, Mohan Kumar, Vice President, Michelin India said “Long Lasting Performance is at the heart of Michelin’s activity in India. We are again raising the bar for daily commuting tyres with the new Michelin Energy XM2+, which improves on its predecessor, the Energy XM2, a leading mass-market tyre for 8 consecutive years. We are committed to bringing tyres to our customers that stay safe and offer high-performance levels to their legal wear limit, and the Michelin Energy XM2+ is a true testament of this commitment.”