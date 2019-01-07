Best Mileage Cars In India

Fuel efficiency is still one of the foremost factors that drives’ the Indian consumer when it comes to buying a car. As for car makers, they are well aware of this fact and go all out to make their products really efficient. If you are in the market for a fuel-efficient car, one which promises to return 20 km/l plus, here are all your options. Mind you, the mileage figures listed here are ARAI numbers, and real word efficiency will be different than what has been mentioned.

Best Mileage Cars

Maruti Swift Diesel (28.4 kmpl)

Maruti Dzire Diesel (28.4 kmpl)

Maruti Ciaz Diesel SHVS (28.09 kmpl)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Diesel (27.39 kmpl)

Honda Jazz Diesel (27.3 kmpl)

Tata Tiago Diesel (27.28 kmpl)

Maruti Ignis Diesel – (26.8 kmpl)

Toyota Prius (26.27 kmpl)

Ford Figo Diesel (25.83 kmpl)

Honda Amaze Diesel (25.8 kmpl)

Honda City Diesel (25.6 kmpl)

Honda WR-V Diesel (25.5 kmpl)

Hyundai Xcent Diesel (25.4 kmpl)

Mahindra KUV100 Diesel (25.32 kmpl)

Renault Kwid Petrol (25.17 kmpl)

Datsun Redi-GO Petrol ( 25.17 kmpl)

Hyundai Grand i10 Diesel (24.95 kmpl)

Hyundai Verna Diesel (24.8 kmpl)

Maruti Alto 800 Petrol (24.72 kmpl)

Tata Tigor Diesel (24.37 kmpl)

Maruti Vitara Brezza Diesel (24.30 kmpl)

Maruti Alto K10 Petrol (24.07 kmpl)

Renault Kwid 1.0 Petrol (24.04 kmpl)

Maruti S-Cross Diesel (23.65 kmpl)

Maruti Celerio Petrol (23.1 kmpl)

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Petrol (21.56 kmpl)

Maruti Swift Diesel (28.4 kmpl)

The 2018 Swift is based on Suzuki’s new HEARTECT platform. This has helped the hatchback lose close to 90 kgs of weight with this new generation model. Powering the Swift is a 1.3-litre DDiS motor. The engine is capable of producing 74 bhp along with 190 Nm of peak torque. This time around, along with the 5-speed manual unit, the Swift also gets a 5-speed AGS transmission.

Maruti Dzire Diesel (28.4 kmpl)

The Dzire is a class leader for various reasons, such as its styling and the build quality, roomy cabin and equipment list. Despite using the same 1.3 L Diesel engine as the model it replaces which produces 74 bhp along with 190 Nm of peak torque, the latest generation of the popular sedan is more efficient thanks to the new, lighter HEARTECT platform. There are 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT option on offer.

Maruti Ciaz Diesel SHVS (28.09 kmpl)

The Ciaz has been a strong seller in the mid-size sedan segment, holding up well against the like of the Honda City and Hyundai Verna, thanks to its roomy and well-appointed cabin. The car was recently updated and has been received a very good response as it now looks even more appealing. A lot of the Ciaz’s positives include its plush cabin, peppy performance and the extremely fuel-efficient mild hybrid SHVS diesel engine producing 90hp and delivering a jaw-dropping 28.09 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Diesel (27.39 kmpl)

Maruti’s first premium hatchback, the Baleno, has been yet another class leader in its segment when pitted against the Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz. A decently long equipment list, strong performance and a nice cabin are a few of the highlights. It uses the same 1.3 L Diesel engine as the Swift which produces 74 bhp along with 190 Nm of peak torque.

Honda Jazz Diesel (27.3 kmpl)

The Honda Jazz is a direct rival to Hyundai’s Elite i20 and the Maruti Baleno. Not sold with its Magic Seats anymore, The 1.5-litre iDTEC diesel motor powering the new model Honda Jazz is good for 99 bhp power and 200 Nm torque. Although not as refined as the competition, the motor is really efficient.

Tata Tiago Diesel (27.28 kmpl)

The Tata Tiago is a wonderfully designed car from the Tata stable and has been doing well ever since it was launched. It comes with a spacious, well-appointed cabin, aggressive price tag and chic European styling. Powering the Tiago is a 1.05 litre, 3-cylinder Revotorq diesel which produces 69 bhp and 140 Nm of torque.

Maruti Ignis Diesel – (26.8 kmpl)

The Ignis is a good looking car for some, too unconventional for a few. Like all its cousins, it continues to be powered by a set of really efficient engines. The diesel variant is powered by the same 1.3 L diesel engine as the Swift which produces 74 bhp along with 190 Nm of peak torque.

Toyota Prius (26.27 kmpl)

The Prius is the most expensive car on this list. The Prius manages to return such a high mileage because of its hybrid powertrain. The Car is loaded with some decent amount of feature. But it hasn’t had such a decent response in the country because of its exorbitant price. The 1.8 L petrol + 53 kW Electric Motor setup has a combined output of 122 bhp.

Ford Figo Diesel (25.83 kmpl)

The premium hatchback from Ford was launched in 2015 and has been quite successful ever since. Powering the Diesel variant is the brilliant 1.5 L TDCi engine that churns out 99 BHP and 215 Nm. It delivers not just good performance, but great mileage as well. Although efficient, the Figo is the pick of the lot if it’s a driver focused car you wish to drive.

Honda Amaze Diesel (25.8 kmpl)

Honda’s Amaze was refreshed last year, however, it continues to be driven by a 1.5-litre i-DTEC Earth Dreams diesel engine which delivers great fuel efficiency, for its class. Although it faces stiff competition from the likes of the Maruti Dzire, the Amaze holds its own ground for carrying that Honda badge on its looks and being a great overall package.

Honda City Diesel (25.6 kmpl)

One of the most recognised cars in the country, the Honda City carried on with its brilliant petrol motors for the longest time. However, it also offers the choice of a 1.5-litre, i-DTEC diesel engine that is immensely fuel-efficient and offers good low and mid-end performance. Honda refreshed its iconic vehicle last year, with more features and an all-new top-end variant. It is powered by the same 1.5-litre i-DTEC engine that is used in the Amaze, WR-V and BR-V. It produces 99 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

Honda WR-V Diesel (25.5 kmpl)

The WR-V is one of the latest offerings from the Honda line up, it comes with hosts of features that make it more desirable. Based on the Jazz, the WRV is a sub-4-meter crossover that rivals the likes of the Hyundai i20 Active, the Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. It is powered by the same 1.5 L Diesel engine as the rest of Honda’s products.

Hyundai Xcent Diesel (25.4 kmpl)

Another car which plays in the same field as the Maruti Dzire, the Hyundai Xcent diesel claims to return 25.4 kmpl. Powered by an updated 1.2-litre diesel engine which produces 73 bhp and 190 Nm of torque, the Xcent gets a rich looking cabin and is packed with features.

Mahindra KUV100 Diesel (25.32 kmpl)

The KUV 100 is a rather unconventional car which competes against hatchbacks such as the Swift, Grand i10 etc. The SUV-inspired exterior gives it a very distinct look. The car is powered by 1.2 litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine which produces 77 bhp and 190 Nm of torque.

Renault Kwid Petrol (25.17 kmpl)

The Kwid has been one of the most successful cars in its segment. So much so, it has been the only car until now to challenge the Alto’s supremacy. Powering the Kwid is a 799 cc petrol engine which churns out 53 bhp of max. power and 72 Nm of peak torque. The car competes against the likes of Alto 800, Datsun Redi-Go and the Hyundai Eon.

Datsun Redi-GO Petrol ( 25.17 kmpl)

The Redi-GO is based on the same platform as the Renault Kwid. Powering it is also the same 799cc engine. That explains the same mileage. Manufacturing is also at the same facility. If you don’t like what the Kwid looks like, the redi-GO is right up there with its bold appearance.

Hyundai Grand i10 Diesel (24.95 kmpl)

One of the most popular offerings in its segment, the Grand i10 is based on the Euro-spec i10. Although a new model is in the works, the existing car still boasts of great looks, good quality cabin and frugal engines which propel the car. It uses a 1.2-litre diesel engine which produces 73 bhp and 190 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Verna Diesel (24.8 kmpl)

The Hyundai Verna was recently updated and it has been doing very well ever since. The car now comes with many features which make it even more irresistible to buy. Hyundai had ditched the old 1.4-litre diesel engine when it was launched, but now relaunched that option along with this it comes with the 1.6-litre oil burner. This engine churns out 126 BHP along with 260 NM of peak torque. The power is transmitted to the front wheels with the help of a 6-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Alto 800 Petrol (24.72 kmpl)

One of the highest selling car in India, the Alto 800 has all the right ingredients to be the perfect first car for any family. It even comes with a factory fitted CNG kit. The car uses a 796cc engine which produces 47.65 bhp and 69 Nm of torque. The car competes against the likes of the Renault Kwid, Hyundai Eon and the Datsun Redi-GO.

Tata Tigor Diesel (24.37 kmpl)

The compact sedan from the Tata Stable has been a game changer along with a few other new models from the automaker. The Tata Tigor is powered by the same 1.05-litre Diesel engine which is used in the Tiago. This engine produces 69 bhp and 140 Nm of torque.

Maruti Vitara Brezza Diesel (24.30 kmpl)

The Vitara Brezza is among the most fuel efficient Diesel cars in India. It shares the engine with the Maruti Ciaz but now misses out on SHVS. Still, the Brezza is among the highest mileage cars in India. The diesel motor can now be had with an AMT too. However, a petrol engine option is still missing.

Maruti Alto K10 Petrol (24.07 kmpl)

It is a better-looking and more upmarket version of the Alto 800 and comes with a peppy, 68hp, 1.0-litre engine. It’s a great choice as an urban runabout. The car also comes with an optional factory fitted CNG kit. The car competes with the 1.0-litre variant of the Renault Kwid, Datsun Redi-GO.

Renault Kwid 1.0 Petrol (24.04 kmpl)

The rugged-looking Renault hatchback gets a more peppy and entertaining 1.0-litre engine. This variant also gets an AMT option, which makes the car even more desirable. It also gets features like touchscreen infotainment system. The engine produces 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque.

Maruti S-Cross Diesel (23.65 kmpl)

The premium crossover from the Maruti family, the recently updated car is powered by the familiar DDIS 1.3-litre oil burner which produces 90 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The car gets some new features and also modern looks.

Maruti Celerio Petrol (23.1 kmpl)

Maruti brought out a minor facelift for its Celerio recently, Maruti also claims that the car has been updated to meet the current safety norms that have been set by the Indian government. The 68 bhp, 1.0-litre three-cylinder motor is shared with the Alto K10 and an AMT transmission is also an option.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Petrol (21.56 kmpl)

The Ciaz facelift marked the debut of Maruti’s new K15B petrol engine, which came fitted with a segment-first – micro-hybrid tech. The new engine produces 103 bhp and 134 Nm of torque, which doesn’t make it a spec-sheet hero. But the fuel efficiency number speaks for itself