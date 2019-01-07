All The AMT Cars You Can Buy in India Right Now – Price, Pros and Cons

An AMT or automated manual gearbox has been quite a popular choice for people looking for an affordable and easy alternative to the manual gear knob. Based on a simple manual gearbox, the automated manual transmission banks on components which do the shifting for you. Since they are based on a manual gearbox, they are inexpensive to make and install than a proper automatic gearbox and are also affordable on maintenance. Here is a list of AMT cars that you can currently buy in India. Unlike proper automatics, since these are manual gearboxes essentially, the fuel efficiency is as good as an equivalent model of the same car with a clutch and a gear stick.

Datsun Redi-Go:

An entry-level hatchback, the Redi-go uses a 990 cc, three-cylinder engine tuned to make 67 hp & 91 Nm of torque. The prices of the AMT variant start from INR 4.03 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Cabin space is great | Creep mode

Cons: lack of ABS and passenger airbag

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10:

The larger Alto sibling uses a 998 cc engine packing 67.1 horses and 90 Nm of torque. The AMT equipped variant is priced at INR 4.17 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Established dealer network | Perfect size for the city

Cons: Cramped interiors

Renault Kwid

This hatchback from Renault uses a 999 cc engine which generates 67 hp and 91 Nm of peak torque. Prices of the AMT variant start at INR 4.34 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Nice ride quality | Features | Baby SUV Appearance

Cons: AMT models does not feature Hill Hold Assist

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The beloved city car, the WagonR uses a 998 cc petrol engine generating 67 hp and 90 Nm of torque. Prices of the AMT equipped variants start from INR 4.88 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Practical and spacious cabin

Cons: Due for an update

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Celerio uses the same engine from the WagonR and the output of 67 hp and 90 Nm also remains the same. Prices of the AMT Celerio start from INR 4.98 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Inexpensive to maintain | Offers generous space

Cons: Looks dated in comparison to its competitors

Tata Tiago

While the Tiago comes with both petrol and diesel engine options, the AMT can be only brought with the petrol engine. The 1,199 cc engine produces 84 hp and 114 Nm of torque. Prices of the AMT variants start at INR 5.04 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Very fuel efficient | Great Looks | Good build quality

Cons: Three -cylinder petrol engine is not the most refined in comparison to its competition.

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1,086 cc motor which generates 68 hp and 99 Nm of torque. Prices of the AMT version start from INR 5.19 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Great to drive | 4 pot motor is refined

Cons: Only a driver side airbag is standard

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The premium entry-level hatchback from Maruti uses a 1,197 cc petrol engine which generates 81.8 hp and 113 Nm of torque. Diesel variants powered by a 1.3-litre diesel offer the choice of AMT too. Prices of the AMT Ignis start from INR 5.83 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Great on space | High ground clearance

Cons: Unconventional looks

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift AMT can be brought with both the petrol and diesel engines. The petrol is a 1.2-litre unit which generates 81.8 hp and 113 Nm. The oil burner is a 1.3-litre unit good for 74 hp and 190 Nm of torque. Prices of the AMT variants start at INR 6.37 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Great to drive

Cons: 2-star safety rating

Tata Tigor:

Unlike the Swift, the Tata Tigor offers an AMT gearbox only with the petrol engine. The 1.2-litre petrol generates 84 hp and 114 Nm of torque. The prices of the AMT Tigor start from 6.65 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Large boot

Cons: A four cylinder motor would have been an ideal match

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire

The Swift Dzire offers the AMT gearbox with both the petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre petrol generates 81.8 hp and 113 Nm and the diesel is good for 74 hp and 190 Nm. Prices of the AMT equipped Swift Dzire start from INR 6.95 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Good ride quality | Spacious interior

Cons: Looks similar to the Swift hatchback

Tata Nexon:

The Nexon too offers the AMT gearbox with both petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre petrol generates a healthy 108 hp and 170 Nm and the 1.5-litre diesel is good for 108 hp and 260 Nm of torque. Prices start at INR 7.58 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Tough exterior | 5-star safety rating

Cons: Appearance could be too modern for some

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The compact SUV from the Marti stable s offered with a diesel engine only. The 1.3-litre diesel unit generates 88 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Prices start at INR 8.6 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Inexpensive to maintain | 4-star safety rating

Cons: No petrol engine

Mahindra NuvoSport

The Mahindra NuvoSport too comes with a diesel engine only. The 1.5-litre unit generates 100 hp and 240 Nm of torque. Prices of the AMT equipped NuvoSport start at INR 9.52 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Pros: Powerful engine

Cons: Build quality could have been better

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster offers a proper CVT gearbox with the petrol engine, however, the diesel is paired with an AMT gearbox. The oil burner is good for 108 hp and 240 Nm of torque. The prices of the AMT Duster start at INR 11.79 Lakh.

Pros: Powerful engine

Cons: The cabin has started to show its age

Mahindra TUV 300

The Mahindra TUV 300 uses a 1.5-litre diesel motor generates 100 hp and 240 Nm of torque. Prices of the AMT equipped model start at INR 10.23 Lakh.

Pros: Generous cabin space

Cons: NVH levels could be improved

