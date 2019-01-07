Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Devashish Handa As Their New Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Suzuki Motorcycle India has been hitting the right notes in India until now with some great products. With more excitement on its way, in the form of upgrades and some new products, the company has shuffled its top management for what seems like a busy year ahead. The bike maker has announced the appointment of Mr. Devashish Handa as the new Vice President for Sales, Marketing & After-Sales. In this capacity, he will be responsible for driving SMIPL’s growth in sales.

The bike maker is rumoured to bring an important update for the now long in tooth Gixxer 150 series. A new 250 cc single cylinder Gixxer is also said to be in the works and could be launched this year. Suzuki’s scooter game has been strong too and we expect some new excitement in that space as well. In the premium space, their brilliant new V-Strom 650 has already been applauded as one of the most exciting buys in its segment. Their new Vice President, Mr. Handa has over 25 years of experience in the Automobile industry in the area of sales & marketing; and of setting-up nascent businesses and growing them by developing a strong network of channel partners, in the commercial vehicle and consumer durable sectors, prior to SMIPL.

Announcing the appointment, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL commented, “With great pleasure, we welcome Mr Handa to the Suzuki Motorcycle India. He joins us at a stage when Suzuki is in the midst of its most exciting phase in India. Not only is Suzuki one of the fastest-growing two-wheeler manufacturers in India; but it has also managed to strike the right connect with customers as a youthful brand that offers superior products. With his rich experience and proven skills in growing business we are confident that Mr Handa will contribute to Suzuki’s future growth trajectory.”