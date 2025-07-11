Toyota Glanza Gets Standard 6 Airbags & New Prestige Package: Safety Meets Style in 2025

4-Point Overview:
- Six Airbags Standard across all Glanza variants — no compromises on safety.
- Limited-time Prestige Package adds chrome garnishes, illuminated sills, and more style.
- Premium features stay strong — HUD, 360° camera, Toyota i-Connect.
- Mileage up to 22.94 km/l (Petrol) & 30.61 km/kg (CNG) continues to impress budget-conscious buyers.
Intro: Small Hatch, Big Updates
If you’re looking for a premium hatchback that blends style, practicality, and safety — the Toyota Glanza might have just sealed the deal. In a bold step towards democratizing safety, Toyota has made six airbags standard across all Glanza variants. And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve also launched a limited-time ‘Prestige Package’ packed with aesthetic and functional upgrades that enhance the ownership experience.
Let’s break down what makes this update more than just a mid-year refresh.
Safety First: 6 Airbags for Everyone
In a segment where safety often plays second fiddle to price or features, Toyota has flipped the script. Six airbags are now standard, even on the base variant. That means front, side, and curtain airbags are now part of the deal — offering complete peace of mind whether you’re a first-time car buyer or a seasoned driver.
This update places the Glanza ahead of many rivals in the safety department, making it a compelling option for families and young professionals alike.
Prestige Package: A Touch of Class
From chrome garnishes on the mirrors, fenders, and lower grille, to illuminated door sills and a sleek rear skid plate, the Prestige Package is all about enhancing the car’s look and feel. It’s a limited-period accessory bundle available only until July 31, 2025, and includes:
|Prestige Package Highlights
|Premium door visors
|Body side moulding (chrome + black)
|Chrome ORVM and fender accents
|Rear lamp garnish
|Rear skid plate
|Illuminated door sills
|Lower grille chrome garnish
This optional upgrade isn’t just cosmetic — it subtly enhances the road presence of the Glanza, giving it a more upmarket aura.
Feature-Packed Yet Fuel-Efficient
Under the hood, the Glanza continues with its reliable 1.2L K-Series petrol engine, offering up to 22.94 km/l with the AMT and a massive 30.61 km/kg with the CNG variant — making it one of the most efficient cars in its class.
Feature-wise, nothing’s been taken away:
- 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- 360° camera, Head-Up Display (HUD)
- Toyota i-Connect with 45+ features
- Rear AC vents, automatic climate control, tilt & telescopic steering
- Bold design with LED projector headlamps & 16-inch alloys
It’s still very much the smart city car it’s known to be — now just smarter and safer.
Built for Confidence, Backed by Toyota
The Glanza also boasts:
- A 3-year/100,000 km warranty, extendable up to 5 years/220,000 km
- Toyota’s famed 60-minute express maintenance service
- 24×7 roadside assistance
- A strong dealer network with financing options
Starting at ₹6.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Glanza has always been a value-for-money offering. But now, with standard six airbags and added flair, Toyota’s legendary reliability comes with even greater peace of mind.
Conclusion: More Than Just a Facelift
Toyota hasn’t just tweaked the Glanza — they’ve meaningfully upgraded it. Making six airbags standard is a big step in making premium safety accessible. And the Prestige Package brings a layer of sophistication that many hatchbacks in this price range lack.
If you’ve been eyeing a city-friendly, stylish, and safe hatchback — this could be your moment. The Glanza is more than just a reliable choice now. It’s a smarter, safer, and sharper one too.