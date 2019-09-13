Datsun GO And GO+ CVT To Be Unveiled Next Week, Launch In October

Japanese automobile manufacturer, Datsun, is all set to unveil the CVT variants of the GO and GO+ in the last week of September, while the launch is scheduled to take place in the first week of October. Both, the GO and GO+ will be the first cars in Datsun’s India lineup to get the CVT gearbox, as the Redi-GO gets the AMT version. Recently, the GO and GO+ also received a slight price hike. The decision to increase the price was taken after Datsun had to face a considerable rise in production costs, as well as several other economic factors. Earlier, the prices for the Datsun Go and Go+ started from INR 3.29 Lakh and INR 3.83 lakh, which have now gone up to INR 3.32 Lakh and INR 3.86 lakh respectively.

Currently, the top variants of the New Datsun GO and GO+ are available with a new music system, a seven-inch display, smartphone connectivity via Apple Car Play and Android Auto, voice recognition and standard in-car music features. Recently, both these cars were also updated with some important safety features such as VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control ) system to monitor wheel speed, steering wheel position and lateral acceleration via onboard sensors to provide electronic stability control. Besides these new segment-first features, the New-generation Datsun GO and GO+ also come fitted with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), BA (Brake Assist) and TCS (Traction control system).

Even though the Datsun GO and Datsun GO+ both share a similar platform and many more major components along with the engine, the cars differ in terms of dimensions, as the GO is a simple 5-seater hatchback, while the GO+ is a 7-seater MUV. Both the cars are powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that produces 68 PS of power and 104 Nm of peak torque. These engines are then paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and will be getting the CVT option by next month. To know more about the latest-generation GO hatchback, you may watch our in-depth review at the link below.

