TronX Launches The FTS.02 All-Electric Scooter In India

Recently, Hyderabad-based, TronX Motors teamed up with Freego Global to launch the FTS.02 all-electric scooter exclusively for the shared mobility market on campuses. This electric scooter has a range of up to 40 kms and comes with a swappable IP67 rated battery pack. The FTS.02 is fitted with a 250 W electric motor that can propel the scooter to a maximum speed of 25 kmph and it comes with 3 different riding modes. The FTS.02 electric scooter is currently available for pilot test runs for companies on a reservation basis and will be available for order from the last week of September.

Talking about the company, TronX Motors, previously known as Volta Motors, was founded in 2015 for design and development of advanced electric vehicles. The company’s vision is to redefine the daily commute experience in India by bringing electric and autonomous technologies together in the Indian automotive industry. Previously, TronX had also launched India’s first Smart Crossover E-bike; the TronX One in 2018, which was widely successful. The brand has also added a host of products to its lineup in the last few months. Some of the FTS.02 highlights are: a smart IoT lock that can be used to monitor and track the scooter, geo monitoring, remote motor locking, live battery status during charge and discharge, a sturdy V neck design, an LED display to access features and a wider footboard which is best suited for Indian ride conditions at campuses.

Commenting on the launch, Anoop Nishanth, Founder and CEO, TronX Motors said, “We are launching this product to Fastrack adaptability in sharing businesses. We are very focused to launch new products in India for the micro-mobility sector. We are investing locally in everything from design, development, prototype, testing to the end production – which will provide opportunities for local talent and Indian vendors. We are also launching software IoT solutions for FTS.02 that can be used to operate FTS.02 and upcoming products for Rental businesses. By launching software along with the product for operations, we are innovating the go-to-market strategy for companies looking into venturing into shared mobility. This is going to accelerate the adoption of sharing business models that are first of its kind in the Indian market We are also working towards launching a new range of electric bikes and scooters in the coming months”