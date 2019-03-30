Datsun Go and the Datsun Go+ Get a 4% Price Hike

Following the footsteps of many other car manufacturers, with the new financial year on its way, Japanese company Nissan has announced a price hike for some of its models. The Go and the Go+ models from the Datsun brand will receive a price hike of 4%, which would be effective from the first of April this year. This decision is taken after the company observed a considerable rise in the input costs, as well as several other economic factors which have come into play. As of now, the prices for the Datsun Go and Go+ start from INR 3.29 Lakh and INR 3.83 Lakh respectively which would probably go up to INR 3.42 Lakh and INR 3.98 Lakh respectively.

Commenting on this price hike, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, stated, “Datsun believes in offering accessible and value-for-money products powered by Japanese engineering. With a rise in input costs and several economic factors, we are making a nominal price adjustment to our Datsun GO and GO+ models.” It is interesting to note that only the Go and Go+ model lines of the company get a price hike, while the Redi-Go remains unaffected. Moreover, Nissan also has not given a price hike to its models, which include cars like the Sunny and the recently launched Kicks SUV.

The Datsun Go and the Datsun Go+ both share their platform and major components along with the engine but differ a bit in terms of dimensions. These Japanese hatchbacks are propelled by a 1.2-litre, three pot motor which can generate 68 PS of power and 102 Nm of peak torque while producing a neat exhaust note. Both cars come paired with a 5-speed stick shifter and no AMT is on offer as of now. Both these cars were updated not too long ago and happen to be the most value for money propositions you can buy from the market today, and despite the price hike, they shall continue to hold the VFM tag. To know more about the Go hatchback, do watch our in-depth review of the Datsun Go, linked below.