Datsun Go And Go+ Get Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Feature

A budget-car arm of Nissan India and well-known Japanese car brand Datsun has added a segment-first safety feature, to the GO hatchback and the GO+ MPV. The two cars will now benefit from the addition of Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) technology. In addition, the Datsun GO will also be available in a new ‘Vivid Blue’ colour option.

The (Vehicle Dynamic Control )VDC system monitors wheel speed, steering wheel position, and lateral acceleration via onboard sensors to provide electronic stability control. Responding to car oversteering and understeering, the system facilitates a safer driving experience. Besides this new segment-first feature, the New Datsun GO and GO+ also comes fitted with anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA) and traction control system (TCS).

Also Read: New 2018 Datsun Go Facelift Review

All variants of the New Datsun GO and GO+ are available with a new music system, featuring a seven-inch display, smartphone connectivity via Apple Car Play and Android Auto, voice recognition, among other standard in-car music features. Talking about this new addition, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan India said, “Datsun is committed to transforming customer experience with new and innovative products. Underscoring our focus on progressive mobility backed by safety, technology, style and convenience, the New Datsun GO and GO+ now comes with VDC so that the Datsun owner can drive with confidence.”

New safety regulations which will take effect at the end of this year require all cars on sale in India to come equipped with a standard set of safety features. Since these are applicable to all vehicles, it has led to manufacturers either upgrading or discontinuing many popular models which could not meet these new regulations in their current form. Upgrading some of these to meet the new rules wouldn’t have made for wise investment as although still quite popular, many of these cars were in the last stage of their product cycle. The Datsun Go’s chief competitor and what is one of the highest selling cars in India, the Alto too is being upgraded as you read this and a new model should be out by the end of 2019 or early next year.