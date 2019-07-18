2019 Datsun Redi-GO Now Equipped With Extra Safety Features

Datsun India has now added new safety features to its popular compact hatchback, the Redi-GO. The car is now equipped with a Driver Airbag, Rear Parking Assist Sensor, High-Speed Warning and Seat Belt Reminder across all its variants. Recently, the Redi-GO was also fitted with an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) as standard to comply with the new BS-6 safety norms. Prices for the new 2019 Datsun Redi-GO start from INR 2,79,650 (ex-showroom, India) and go up to INR 4,37,065 (ex-showroom, India).

The 2019 Datsun Redi-GO gets 2 engine options, a 0.8L and a 1.0L iSAT three-cylinder fuel-efficient engine which provides a mileage of 22.7 kmpl and 22.5 kmpl respectively. The Redi-GO hatchback is based on Japanese design philosophy called YUKAN which stands for brave and bold. The car is also popular among the young generation of India, as it features a ‘Tall-Boy’ styling and offers best-in-class ground clearance of 185 mm, along with extra roominess and excellent external visibility for the driver. The car is available in a total of five colours: Ruby Red, Lime Green, White, Grey and Silver.

The new enhanced safety features in the 2019 Datsun Redi-GO are:

ABS with EBD – Providing the highest grade of vehicular safety and control over the vehicle, ABS with EBD offers drivers and passengers new safety benefits. Along with reducing braking distance, it also prevents the locking up of wheels when brakes are applied under heavy loads.

– Providing the highest grade of vehicular safety and control over the vehicle, ABS with EBD offers drivers and passengers new safety benefits. Along with reducing braking distance, it also prevents the locking up of wheels when brakes are applied under heavy loads. Driver Airbag – Passive safety system which provides soft cushioning to occupants in case of any restraint/mishap and gives the driver confidence.

– Passive safety system which provides soft cushioning to occupants in case of any restraint/mishap and gives the driver confidence. Rear Parking Assist Sensor – Allows the driver to be more aware of obstacles while providing the ease of parking. Obstacle detection range up is to 1.3m by ultrasonic sensors.

– Allows the driver to be more aware of obstacles while providing the ease of parking. Obstacle detection range up is to 1.3m by ultrasonic sensors. High-Speed Warning – Active safety system to control over speeding above 80kmph.

– Active safety system to control over speeding above 80kmph. Seat Belt Reminder (Driver + Co-Driver) – Active safety system to remind the passenger to put on the seatbelts.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan India said, “At Datsun, we are committed to delight the customer and enhance the customer experience. Our popular model, Datsun Redi-GO now comes with various added safety features as standard which is yet another testimony of our focus to bring in progressive mobility backed by safety, technology, style and convenience.”