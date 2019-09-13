2020 Benelli 302S Hits The American Market; Could Be Here Next Year

After restarting operations in India with a new partner, Benelli has launched some exciting products in the form of the 502 Adventure tourers and the Leoncino street-scrambler. The Chinese-owned Italian brand has another motorcycle which is also said to be coming to India in a BS-VI avatar, the Benelli 302S, which replaces the entry-level TNT 300. The new motorcycle has now gone on sale in the American market, at a price of USD 4,299 (Approximately INR 3.05 lakh).

Compared to its predecessor, the 302S sports rehashed styling and is powered by a motor which is a more powerful engine than the one which powers the TNT 300. In terms of features, the new bike comes fitted with full-LED projector lighting and a fully-digital display for instrumentation. Still built around a trellis frame, the rest of the 302S’ styling cues aren’t too different from the TNT300, and it sports a near-identical design for the fuel tank, saddle, rear panel and the engine cowl. The 302S is available in four colour options – White, Black, Red and Green – in the US market.

Engine specifications have received an upgrade though and the one powering the 302S cranks out more power and torque than the Benelli TNT300’s engine. A larger bore and stroke has increased the displacement from 282 cc on the TNT 300 to 300 cc on the 302S. The motor is parallel-twin, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC layout which makes 37.5 hp of peak power at 11,000 rpm and 25.62 Nm of max torque at 9,000 rpm. In comparison, the TNT300 pumped out 32.2 hp at 10,500 rpm and 24.94 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Suspension tasks are handled by 41 mm inverted front forks and an asymmetrically mounted, pre-load and rebound adjustable monoshock at the back. The braking setup consists of 260 mm dual-discs with four-piston callipers at the front and a 240 mm single disc with a two-piston calliper at the back. The motorcycle rides on Pirelli Angel ST tyres with 120/70-ZR17 front and 160/60-ZR17 rear configuration. Expect this motorcycle to go on sale in India in the first half of 2020. In terms of pricing, we expect it to be around the INR 3 lakh mark.