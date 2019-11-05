EICMA 2019: Check Out The New BMW F 900 XR Adventure Sports Bike

At some point in time, people feel like buying a bike that can do everything, that includes racing, off-roading and even long-distance touring, which is why, German bike manufacturer, BMW Motorrad, has addressed the need for an Adventure Sports bike by launching the new F 900 XR. This bike is mostly based on the F 900 R roadster, which is a pure racing bike, however, the engine and suspension tuning are slightly different, so that the vehicle can adjust to different types of situations and terrains. Check it out below!

Also Read: EICMA 2019: Have A Look At BMW’s Latest Roadster – The F 900 R

Also Read: BMW Launches The All-New R 1250R And R 1250RT In India, Prices Start From INR 15.95 Lakh

In terms of design, the bike gets a semi-faired body and a raised suspension, for different touring and off-road purposes. Mechanically, the bike gets the same engine and power figures as the F 900 R Roadster, however, the top speed is reduced to 200 kmph. The F 900 XR is fitted with the same 895cc, water-cooled, twin-cylinder engine and gets a similar power output of 105 HP at 8,500 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The transmission is a 6-speed unit, with a mechanically operated multi-disc wet clutch.

Also Read: Mumbai Dealership Offers The BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS At Ex-showroom Prices

Also Read: EICMA 2019: BMW R 18/2 Concept Is Germany’s Take On Modern Cruisers

In other news, BMW Motorrad also unveiled its latest roadster – The F 900 R and the R 18/2 Concept cruiser at the EICMA 2019 in Milan. Talking about the F 900 R, the bike gets a simple and powerful design, just like BMW’s other naked roadsters. In fact, the design language of this bike might also remind you about the G310 R, which was launched in India a couple of years ago. In terms of power and performance, the F 900 R is built to be a precision machine with accurate response and superior ride control characteristics. Apart from all this, the bike is also equipped with advanced features for a smart, connected and safe ride.

Also Read: BMW G 310 R And G 310 GS Recalled In The American Market