Toyota’s Monsoon Magic: ‘Awesome Service Campaign’ Rolls Out Across South India

Overview – Why This Campaign Matters:
- Free 20-point vehicle check-up including tyre and battery testing
- Up to 10% off on labour charges and monsoon care packages
- Special discounts on tyres and batteries to keep you road-ready
- Campaign runs throughout July 2025 across all Toyota dealerships in South India
Introduction: Let the Rains Pour, Toyota’s Got You Covered
The monsoon season in India is a mix of charm and chaos — scenic drives on misty roads, and at the same time, slippery highways, waterlogged streets, and fogged-up windshields. That’s where Toyota steps in with care that goes beyond cars.
Welcome the ‘Awesome Toyota Service Campaign’, commenced exclusively across South India this July. This isn’t just a seasonal offer — it’s a heartfelt initiative designed to keep your Toyota in peak condition, so you can enjoy the rains without the worry.
Proactive Care That’s Free and Essential
At the heart of the campaign lies a 20-point complimentary vehicle check-up. From checking battery health to tyre grip, Toyota’s trained technicians ensure your car is ready to take on the rains with confidence.
Add to that up to 10% off on labour charges, and you’ve got yourself a top-quality service experience without the usual pinch in the pocket.
The ‘T Gloss’ Treatment – Because Your Car Deserves a Spa Day Too
Say hello to monsoon-ready pampering. Toyota’s ‘T Gloss’ Monsoon Care Package comes with:
- Interior deep cleaning
- Windshield polish
- Headlamp restoration
- Odor neutralization
With a 10% discount on this package, your car will not only feel fresher inside but offer clearer visibility and better comfort during your drives — no matter how heavy the downpour gets.
Tyre & Battery Deals to Keep You Rolling Smoothly
Rainy roads need reliable tyres and a trustworthy battery. That’s why Toyota is offering exclusive discounts on both. Whether you’re replacing worn-out tyres or prepping your battery for long drives, you’re covered.
Quick Look: Campaign Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Free Check-up
|20-point inspection + tyre & battery testing
|Labour Discount
|Up to 10% off
|T Gloss Care Package
|10% off – Interior clean, polish, headlamp fix, odor removal
|Tyres & Battery Offers
|Special discounts + expert guidance
|Availability
|All Toyota dealerships in South India
|Validity
|Entire month of July 2025
|Customer Focus
|Driven by Toyota’s ‘Customer First’ promise
Toyota’s Message – Safety, Always
Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Wiseline Sigamani, Vice President – Sales & Service (South Region), shared:
“We want our customers to feel safe, supported, and stress-free. This campaign is a reflection of our ‘Customer First’ approach — where every drive matters.”
He also urges customers to keep monsoon must-haves in their vehicles — like torches, towels, and rain gear — and avoid waterlogged roads when possible.
Conclusion: This Monsoon, Let Toyota Take the Wheel
Whether it’s your daily office commute or a spontaneous hill station drive, Toyota’s Awesome Service Campaign ensures every journey is backed by expert care. It’s not just about service — it’s about peace of mind, safety, and driving joy this monsoon season.
Head to your nearest Toyota dealership in South India and make your monsoon drives worry-free — the Toyota way.