Mumbai Dealership Offers The BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS At Ex-showroom Prices

For the upcoming festive season, automobile manufacturers and dealers will be going all out to excite customers with various offers. And they have already started to come through. BMW Motorrad’s Mumbai dealership, the Navnit Group has announced a month-long offer, where those purchasing either the BMW G 310 R or the G 310 GS will be able to purchase the bikes at ex-showroom prices.

For both the motorcycles, the dealership will offer 1 Year Insurance + Registration at the ex-showroom cost. As a result, under the limited period offer, the G 310 R will cost INR 2.99 lakh while the G 310 GS will be available for INR 3.49 lakh – both on-road Mumbai prices. Both motorcycles are already offered with a three-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and a service interval of 10,000 km/one-year. For further details, we advise potential buyers to get in touch with the dealership.

The BMW G 310 R is a street-naked, which competes against the likes of the Honda CB300R and the KTM Duke 390. A well-built, fast and enjoyable machine, the motorcycle is built around a trellis frame, features USD front forks, an adjustable monoschock at the back and is powered by a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse inclined, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4 valve engine. In terms of power, the motor cranks out 34 PS@ 9,500 RPM and 28 Nm @ 7,500 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Tipping the scales at 158.5 kilos, the G 310 R feels agile, fast and fun once you are in the saddle.

On the other hand, the G 310 GS is an adventure tourer which is built around the same frame as the R-model. The engine is the same too, however, the gearing has been altered to offer more torque low down. It draws design cues from its bigger siblings, in this case, the GS series. It features a semi fairing and a sharp beak upfront and also gets switchable ABS, a multi-function instrument cluster, tall USD front forks and an aluminium swing-arm. Pitted against the RE Himalayan, the BMW offers a premium alternative as a seriously comfortable, long-distance motorcycle.