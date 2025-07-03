NXS 300 by Continental: The Tiny Robot Making a Big Difference in Smart Factories

4-Point Overview:
- Compact yet powerful: Carries up to max capacity of 300 kg with no need for layout changes.
- Plug & play integration: Native VDA 5050 makes it fleet-ready from day one.
- Smart variants: Choose from base or extended versions to suit your factory’s needs.
- Always backed up: 24/7 support, local service teams, and proactive maintenance.
Introduction: Small Robot, Big Impact
The smart factory revolution is here—and getting smarter by the second. As product lines multiply and timelines tighten, the pressure is on for seamless, hands-free logistics. That’s where Continental’s NXS 300 steps in: a compact Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) designed to take care of the heavy lifting, quite literally.
Unveiled at LogiMAT 2025 in Stuttgart, the NXS 300 is all about real-world usability, future-ready design, and effortless integration into your existing logistics.
Built to Work Smarter
Don’t let its size fool you. The NXS 300 may be compact (just over 1 meter long), but it’s built to carry loads of up to 300 kg—fully automatically. What’s even more impressive? It requires no changes to your factory’s floor or setup.
Navigating tight aisles? No problem. With 360° sensors and omnidirectional movement, it glides smoothly, safely, and intelligently—no bumps, no drama.
Double the Options, Double the Efficiency
Continental knows one size doesn’t fit all. That’s why the NXS 300 comes in two smart versions:
- Base Version – Designed for classic 400 x 600 mm SLCs (small load containers), with a fork length of 600 mm.
- Extended Version – Comes with an 800 mm fork to handle half-pallets or stacked SLCs—doubling the transport volume in one go.
More flexibility, fewer trips.
Fleet-Friendly and Fully Compatible
Here’s where things get even more interesting: The NXS 300 is natively VDA 5050*-compatible, meaning it integrates seamlessly into your existing AMR ecosystem—no coding headaches, no compatibility issues.
It also combines the stability of traditional AGVs with the flexibility of AMRs, offering the best of both worlds for factories that are always in motion.
*VDA 5050 is like a common language that lets different types of factory robots (like AGVs and AMRs) talk smoothly with the main control system. It ensures everything works together without needing custom setups—making automation way easier and hassle-free.
Pay Less, Get More
Here’s the real kicker: most companies can expect a return on investment (ROI) in just 6 to 24 months. By handling the repetitive transport tasks, it saves on manpower, time, and operational hiccups.
Support? Continental has it covered with:
- A 24/7 hotline
- Local service teams
- Smart, proactive maintenance
- Continuous software updates
You’re never left hanging.
At a Glance: NXS 300 Tech Specs
|Feature
|Base Version
|Extended Version
|Fork Length
|600 mm
|800 mm
|Max Load
|300 kg
|300 kg
|Compatible Loads
|SLCs (400×600 mm)
|Half-pallets / Mixed SLCs
|Navigation
|Omnidirectional Drive
|Omnidirectional Drive
|ROI Estimate
|6–24 months
|6–24 months
Conclusion: A Robot That Supports, Not Replaces
Worried this little guy might take over someone’s job? Don’t be.
The NXS 300 is here to help & support, not to replace. It handles the repetitive, manual load transport so your team can focus on the human side of things—like creativity, planning, and problem-solving.
With Continental’s legacy of precision engineering, this robot marks a bold step forward in collaborative automation, not just automation for its own sake.
Smart factories just got a little smarter—and a whole lot more human.