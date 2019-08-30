BMW G 310 R And G 310 GS Recalled In The American Market

The latest entry-level bikes in the BMW Motorrad stable, the G 310 R and the G 310 GS are now facing a recall in the American market. An issue with the brakes of the bike has forced BMW Motorrad to recall a total of 5,938 units which include these two motorcycles and the C 400 X scooter. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA), the non-anodised brake calliper piston bore is prone to corrosion when exposed to certain environmental conditions. This corrosion would, in turn, freeze up the piston, not allowing the brake pads in the calliper to come in contact with the disc, leading to the failure of brakes. This could have some serious repercussions on the road, endangering the life of the rider and other road users. BMW Motorrad would soon be contacting owners and replace the faulty part for free.

Both the bikes are built on the same platform but offer different styles of riding. Both the bikes come with the new 313.2 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor which gets a reverse inclined placement. This single cylinder is good for 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque, which is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. Dual-channel ABS comes as standard with the bikes but only the G 310 GS comes with a switch to turn it off. This is where the similarities of the end of the bike and they are poles apart when it comes to ergonomics and riding experience.

The G 310 R is a naked street bike which gets 17-inch alloys. Being a road-biased bike it gets Michelin tyres as standard, which provide sufficient grip on the road. The G 310 GS, on the other hand, is an adventure tourer and gets goodies like long travel suspension to make it handle the trails. It gets a 17-inch wheel at the rear and a 19-incher wheel upfront, both wrapped in Metzeler Tourance tyres. The price of the G 310 R is INR 2.99 Lakh (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) and that for the G 310 GS is INR 3.49 Lakh (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). Below are in-depth reviews of both these bikes, do have a look.

