Honda Announces Big Plans For Its Premium Motorcycling Business In India

Having established the ‘Honda Big Wing’ sub-brand for premium motorcycles, Honda Two-Wheelers India has announced an exciting and aggressive growth plan for biking enthusiasts in the country. According to this plan, the bikemaker will double its portfolio of premium motorcycles from the current 7, taking it up to 13 in the next fiscal. The company has also revealed that 5 new “Fun” models will be introduced in India.

Honda will ensure that all existing 7 models, ranging from 300cc to 1800cc will be practically brand new after they get the latest global updates. With a renewed focus on ‘Make in India for the World’, Honda will foray into mass production of select big bikes from India, from its current CKD / CBU operations. Presence across the country will be enhanced as the Silver wing mark will expand aggressively pan India from 23 to 75 cities.

Also Read: EICMA 2019: The New Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Is A 215 hp Monster

Elaborating on Honda’s fun biking focus, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Globally, Honda has a strong legacy of fun riding – be it for fun urban riding, super-sport racing, luxurious touring or even off-roading. Starting April’19, Honda spearheaded its new premium bike business identity under the Silver Wing-Mark brand. Honda will unleash Phase II of its premium business vertical in the new BS-VI era. Customers can expect double the fun with 13 iconic global models including 5 brand new models. This will be supported by an exclusive network for sales and service in 75 cities.”

Among the brand new models, the 2020 lineup which was unveiled today at EICMA 2019, three new bikes will go on sale in India. These are the new Honda Fireblade CBR1000RR-R and SP, the Honda Africa Twin CRF-1100 L, and the 2020 CB1000R. The 2020 Rebel 500 Cruiser was also introduced at the event today and going by its popularity on our social media channels, the bike could find a lot of buyers in India if priced aggressively. Powered by a parallel-twin engine which cranks out about 47 hp, the Rebel could be the right competitor for the RE twins.