EICMA 2019: BMW R 18/2 Concept Is Germany’s Take On Modern Cruisers

It was the BMW Motorrad Concept R 18, which was presented at the Concorso d’Eleganza in the Villa d’Este at Lake Como in the early summer. Six months later, at the EICMA in Milan – BMW Motorrad has taken the covers off its second concept bike, based on a big boxer engine. The BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 /2 (pronounced: “Slash Two”) is the stylistic opposite of the Concept R 18. It cuts the picture of a modern, dynamic custom cruiser with a performance appeal.

In contrast to the classic, elegant BMW Motorrad Concept R 18, the Concept R 18 /2 draws on its large boxer engine and frame to create a modern custom concept. It is more expressive and elements from the past and future of BMW Motorrad merge to create a powerful statement. It features a minimalist handlebar trim, staying true to its promises of dynamic performance.

The tear-drop fuel tank and seat form a flowing line which diffuses neatly into the shortened rear wheel cover. All body parts are finished in Candy Apple Red metallic which changes from bright red to almost black depending on the incidence of light.

At the heart of this concept is a large 2-cylinder boxer engine with 1800 cc, including modern air/oil cooling and designed in a 1960s aesthetic. The engine is finished in a warm grey tone and has a sporty look, with an integrated breast cover, valve covers in a high-gloss black finish and a black frame.

Sending power to the rear wheel is a universal shaft. The wheels are cast iron with 19” at the front and 16” and features such as high-performance Brembo brake calipers and Hattech stainless steel tailpipe system reflect the close attention to detail with which the BMW Motorrad Concept R 18 /2 was designed.