BMW Launches The All-New R 1250R And R 1250RT In India, Prices Start From INR 15.95 Lakh

Today, German bike manufacturer, BMW Motorrad, launched the all-new BMW R 1250R and the all-new BMW R 1250RT in India. These bikes will be available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from today onwards. The R 1250R is a naked streetfighter bike and on the other hand, the R 1250RT is a long-distance, fully-faired touring bike. The prices for the BMW R 1250R start from INR 15,95,000 (ex-showroom, India), while the BMW R 1250RT will retail from INR 22,50,000 (ex-showroom, India).

In terms of design and overall characteristics, both the bikes are completely different, as the all-new R 1250RT embodies an exclusive touring character, while the R 1250R is a streetfighter bike ready to take on the competition. Apart from that, both motorcycles are fitted with a front spoiler, golden brake callipers, a radiator cover and a stainless steel tank cover that emphasizes their unique appearance. Also, both models feature the same powerful 2-cylinder in-line 1254cc Boxer engine, that is capable of producing a power output of 136 HP at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The presence of the new power unit is demonstrated by the means of the newly designed cylinder head that bears the inscription ‘ShiftCam’ as well as the pipe ducting of the new exhaust manifold system.

Riders of the BMW R 1250R and BMW R 1250RT will get to choose between two riding modes as standard in order to be able to adapt the motorcycle to individual rider preferences. The standard Automatic Stability Control (ASC) ensures a high level of riding safety with the best possible traction, while the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS Pro) offers even greater safety when braking, even in a banking position. The set-off assistant Hill Start Control is likewise a standard feature in both models, enabling convenient set-off on slopes.

The touring friendly, R 1250RT is equipped with many unique features such as Seat Heating, Central locking system, Tyre pressure control and an Anti-theft alarm system. While some of the other distinctive features include Dynamic ESA, a GPS unit, cruise control and a Keyless Ride option. The bike also gets a couple of more assists like Riding modes Pro, Headlight Pro and Daytime Riding Light. The R 1250RT is also fitted with a large 5.7 inch TFT colour screen, which is supplemented with an analogue speedometer and a rev counter. On the other hand, the naked streetfighter, R 1250R is equipped with features such as a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen, an Audio system with Radio Software that provides the ultimate touring experience. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.