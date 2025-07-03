4-Point Overview:
- Bentley reveals its most significant logo redesign in 106 years.
- New ‘winged B’ inspired by peregrine falcons and luxury watch design.
- The updated emblem will debut on a new concept car breaking cover on July 8.
- Concept previews Bentley’s new design direction and upcoming EVs.
Introduction:
For a brand steeped in tradition, premiumness and luxury, change doesn’t come often — but when it does, Bentley makes sure it turns heads and leaves a mark. The British Auto Giant has just pulled the wraps off its all-new logo — a sleeker, more aerodynamic version of the iconic ‘winged B’. This marks the fifth design change since the brand’s inception in 1919, and it’s not just a refresh — it’s a full-on reimagining of what Bentley stands for in 2025 and beyond.
This new identity will be introduced to the public alongside a brand-new concept car, set to break cover on July 8, 2025. With it, Bentley isn’t just teasing a car — it’s teasing the future.
Falcon-Inspired Wings for a Sharper Tomorrow
Bentley’s design boss, Robin Page, drew a bold comparison between the old and new. While the outgoing wings resembled that of an owl — soft and rounded — the updated logo channels the fierce and fast peregrine falcon. The new wings are edgier, more angular, and leaner, better reflecting speed, precision, and modernity. It’s a design that not only looks fast but feels fast, even when standing still.
This redesign sends a clear message: Bentley is gearing up for a future defined by cutting-edge technology, performance, and sharper aesthetics.
A Luxury Touch, Inspired by Fine Watchmaking
The most eye-catching element of the new logo lies at the center — the signature ‘B’. Retiring the flatter look of its predecessor, Bentley has given it a bevelled glass-like finish wrapped in a thicker metallic ring, drawing clear inspiration from high-end luxury watches.
This ‘B’ has also been carefully crafted to shine as a standalone icon — particularly for digital-first platforms like Instagram, where the brand wants its symbol to remain instantly recognizable.
Concept Car Incoming: A New Era Begins July 8
What’s a new badge without a new flagship to wear it? On July 8, Bentley will reveal a brand-new concept car that not only debuts this modern logo but also previews the brand’s future design direction — one rooted in electrification and innovation.
Although details are still under wraps, Bentley confirmed the concept will draw inspiration from an “iconic Bentley of the past” while clearly looking ahead. A teaser video reveals futuristic X-shaped LED lighting, a vertical light strip, and the glowing new logo front and center. This concept is expected to lay the groundwork for Bentley’s first EV, kicking off a new chapter in the brand’s evolution.
Logo Evolution Table:
|Feature
|Previous Logo
|New 2025 Logo
|Wing Design
|Owl-inspired, rounded, soft
|Peregrine falcon-inspired, sharper, angular
|Central ‘B’
|Flat, minimalist
|Bevelled glass look, thick metallic ring
|Symbolism
|Heritage-focused
|Speed, power, digital clarity
|Usage
|Mainly traditional media
|Digital-ready, social-friendly
|First Appearance
|2002 logo
|2025 Concept EV (to be unveiled July 8)
Conclusion: A New Emblem for a New Era
Bentley’s new logo isn’t just a cosmetic update — it’s a signal. A sign that the marque is embracing modern luxury, electrification, and digital sophistication, all while staying rooted in its rich heritage. With the debut of the new concept car just around the corner, we’re about to see how Bentley plans to blend timeless craftsmanship with a future-forward attitude.
Come July 8, the world won’t just see a new Bentley — it will feel the shift. And with the winged ‘B’ sharper than ever, the brand is clearly ready to soar into its next 100 years.