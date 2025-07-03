Suzuki Motorcycle India Rides Strong in June 2025 with Over 95,000 Units Sold

At a Glance:
- 95,244 units sold in June 2025 — up 8% YoY
- Domestic market sees steady 4% growth
- Exports witness a sharp 24% surge
- GSX-8R and V-Strom 800DE launched with OBD-2B upgrades
Introduction:
In a month when most two-wheeler brands are navigating industry shifts, regulatory changes, uncertainities and other challenges, Suzuki Motorcycle India is doing what it does best — delivering consistent performance and staying ahead of the curve.
With a total of 95,244 units sold in June 2025, Suzuki has not only held its ground but grown its footprint. The company’s strategy — a blend of rider-focused innovation and steady international expansion — is clearly paying off.
Domestic and Global — Both Gears Engaged:
Let’s break it down. Out of the total, 73,934 units were sold in the Indian market, a healthy 4% increase compared to the same month last year. That means Suzuki is not just maintaining its popularity among Indian riders — it’s growing stronger.
But it’s on the global front that the real acceleration happened. Exports clocked in at 21,310 units, up a significant 24% from June 2024. In an increasingly competitive global market, that’s no small feat.
It’s a proud moment for India — Suzuki’s “Made in India” two-wheelers aren’t just turning heads here, they’re winning hearts across borders. Our machines are going global, and that’s something worth celebrating.
What Suzuki Has to Say:
Deepak Mutreja, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India, summed it up best:
“We remain optimistic as our growth continues across both domestic and international markets. Our continued focus on delivering superior riding experience and customer-centric approach is driving this performance.”
There’s something genuine about the way Suzuki talks about its customers — not just as buyers, but as part of a riding community. That focus, it seems, is translating into numbers.
The Machines Making Headlines:
June wasn’t just about numbers — it was also about new rides.
- First up, the GSX-8R made its India debut, updated to meet OBD-2B norms. It’s a sharp-looking, performance-focused machine that stays compliant while not losing any of its big-bike charm.
- Then there’s the V-Strom 800DE — Suzuki’s go-anywhere ADV — which got even more versatile with three new color options. These aren’t just cosmetic changes; they keep the product line fresh and desirable.
Wrapping It Up:
Suzuki Motorcycle India isn’t chasing headlines — it’s quietly building momentum, one month at a time. Whether it’s adapting to emission regulations, expanding export markets, or just giving riders what they love — Suzuki seems to have struck the right balance.
As the months roll on, don’t be surprised if Suzuki continues to outperform expectations. Because while others talk about growth, Suzuki is out there, living it — one ride at a time.