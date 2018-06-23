Yamaha Aerox 155 Goes On Display At A Showroom In India; Not Available For Sale

The Yamaha dealership in Andhra Pradesh has put up the Aerox 155 up on display. However, the social media post comes with the caption that the scooter is ‘Not for sale’. The single unit of the scooter was imported from Indonesia just for display purpose.

Regular followers would remember that the Yamaha Aerox 155 was spotted in India just days before the 2018 Auto Expo. However, the scooter never made it to Yamaha’s stand at the motoring event. The Yamaha Aerox 155 was unveiled for select international markets in October 2016.

To give you a quick recap about the Yamaha Aerox 155, the scooter uses a 155cc Yamaha Blue Core liquid-cooled engine. This single cylinder petrol unit is capable of delivering 14.8 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It comes packed with features such as 14-inch wheels, a massive 25-litre under seat storage compartment, ABS as standard, Twin eye LED headlights and LED tail and brake lights, smart key system and digital Instrument cluster with 5.8 inch LCD display.

The scooter, as aforementioned, is already available in select international markets. Check out some more images of the Yamaha Aerox 155 below:

Image Source: Yamaha Scooter Boutique Vaishnavi automobile