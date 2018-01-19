Yamaha Aerox 155 Reportedly Spotted In India

Recent photographs shared by one of our readers, Karthik Ajith suggest that the Yamaha Aerox 155 has arrived in India and we may see the scooter being showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Moreover, a local dealership confirmed to Karthik that the new Aerox may arrive in India on February 25, 2018. The scooter was snapped at what appears to be a Yamaha service centre. The scooter was unveiled for select international markets in October 2016.

Mechanically, a 155cc Yamaha Blue Core liquid-cooled engine powers the Aerox 155. This single cylinder petrol unit is capable of delivering 14.8 Bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Other features include 14-inch rims, 25-litre under seat storage compartment, ABS as standard, Twin eye LED headlights and LED tail and brake lights, smart key system and digital Instrument cluster with 5.8 inch LCD display.

We’re yet to hear any official details about the scooter, If at all the scooter is heading to India, we may hear more from Yamaha at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. Till then, check out some more images of the Yamaha Aerox 155 through the gallery below: