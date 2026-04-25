Kia India Opens 500th Workshop, Strengthens Service Network Across 391 Cities

Kia India has reached a big milestone in the country. The brand has now opened its 500th service workshop. This new facility is located in Ahmedabad and it marks a strong step in improving after sales support for customers.
With this update, Kia’s total service network has grown a lot
- 500 workshops now operational
- 800 service touchpoints in total
- Presence across 391 cities
- Serving more than 1.5 million customers
This growth makes it easier for owners to access service in many parts of India.
New Ahmedabad workshop details
The new workshop in Chandkheda is one of the largest for Kia in India. It is built to handle a high number of vehicles and support future needs as well.
- Total area of 76069 sq ft
- Covered workshop area of 41640 sq ft
- 57 service bays including washing bays
- Parking space for around 100 cars
- Can handle up to 40000 vehicles in a year
The workshop is also ready for electric vehicles
- 90 kW DC fast charger installed
- Can charge two vehicles at the same time
- Dedicated area for premium services like ceramic coating
Focus on service reach
Kia has been expanding its network not just in big cities but also in smaller towns. This helps reduce waiting time and brings service closer to customers.
- Growing presence in emerging markets
- Mobile service units added for better reach
- Strong focus on faster service support
This makes ownership easier for many users across the country.
Digital service experience
Kia is also adding more digital features in its service process
- Contactless service options
- RFID based vehicle tracking
- Digital vehicle health reports
- Real time service updates
Customers can also use the My Kia app to check service status and manage their vehicle.
Sustainability steps
The new workshop also focuses on environment friendly systems
- Solar power setup of 145 kW
- Rainwater harvesting system
- Water recycling facility
Kia now has 124 green workshops across India with total solar capacity of 8.9 MW.
What company says
Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO, Kia India, said,
“The inauguration of our 500th Service Workshop is a proud milestone that reflects our deep commitment to customer-centricity. This achievement is not just about scale, but about ensuring that every Kia customer experiences convenience, transparency, and trust throughout their ownership journey. As we continue to expand our network, our focus remains on delivering a future-ready, sustainable, and digitally enabled aftersales ecosystem.”
Mr. Baljeet Singh Bagga, Dealer Principal, West Coast Kia, said
“Achieving the 500 workshops milestone is a matter of immense pride for us. Our association with Kia India since its inception has been strong and progressive. This new workshop represents another meaningful step in bringing the Kia brand closer to our customers, while elevating service accessibility and experience in the region. Guided by Kia’s ethos, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks in customer satisfaction and ownership experience.”