Hyundai Ioniq V Debuts with Focus on Chinese market

Hyundai has revealed the new Ioniq V at the Beijing Auto Show. This is the first model from the Ioniq range made specially for China. It is based on the Venus concept shown earlier and brings a mix of size, new tech and everyday usability. It also reflects Hyundai’s “In China, For China, To Global” approach, where products are designed for local needs and future global use.
Design and size
The Ioniq V comes with a clean and simple design. The front is smooth with slim LED lights and hidden headlamps. It looks neat and modern and keeps a clean overall appearance.
From the side, the car looks long and low. The dimensions are quite large with a length of 4900 mm, width of 1890 mm and height of 1470 mm. The wheelbase stands at 2900 mm, which helps in giving it a stretched and premium stance. The overall shape sits between a sedan and a crossover.
|Dimension
|Measurement
|Length
|4900 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
You also get frameless windows, flush door handles, aero style wheels and a full width light bar at the rear. The design feels modern but does not try too hard to stand out.
Cabin and features
Step inside and the cabin feels open with a lot of space. There is good legroom in both rows and shoulder room is also wide, making it comfortable for passengers.
Front legroom is 1078 mm while rear legroom stands at 1019 mm. Shoulder room is also strong with 1502 mm at the front and 1473 mm at the rear, which adds to overall comfort.
The main highlight is the large 27 inch 4K screen that runs across the dashboard. It handles most functions in one place. There is also a head up display that shows key driving information right in front of the driver. Ambient lighting adds to the cabin feel, while the 8 speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos delivers a richer audio experience.
Seats are wide and built for comfort, especially for long drives. The layout is clean and easy to understand.
Tech and smart features
The car uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 processor which keeps the system fast and responsive in daily use. It also supports voice commands for many functions and comes with a smart AI assistant. This helps in controlling features without much effort.
Range and performance
Hyundai has not shared full battery details yet. There will be a standard version and a long range version. The long range model is expected to deliver over 600 km on a single charge based on CLTC figures. This should be enough for both daily drives and longer trips.
Ride and comfort
The focus here is clearly on comfort. The car gets an advanced suspension setup and also uses noise reduction measures to keep the cabin quiet. This should help in making the drive smooth and stable across different road conditions.
Safety
On the safety side, the car comes well prepared. It gets nine airbags along with a strong body structure and multi layer protection. It also includes pedal misapplication assist and an ADAS system developed with Momenta for better driving support.
Market plan
Hyundai has big plans for China. The company is working on launching 20 new models in the next five years. This will include both full electric and extended range vehicles. The target is to reach sales of 5 lakh units every year.
The brand is working with BAIC through a joint venture with an investment of around 8 billion yuan. More products will follow, including a new SUV based on another concept model, expected around 2027.
Hyundai is also improving the ownership experience with better service support, new retail formats and expansion of charging and battery service network.