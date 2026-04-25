Royal Enfield Scram 450 Coming Soon – What to expect?

Royal Enfield is working on a new bike called the Royal Enfield Scram 450 and it is expected to arrive around 2027. This bike will sit between the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in the lineup.
The Scram name is already known from the older model. This new one will be a bigger and more updated version.
Position and purpose
The bike will be made for both city rides and light off road use. It will not be as hardcore as the Himalayan but more capable than a normal road bike.
- Sits between Guerrilla 450 and Himalayan 450
- Focus on daily use and weekend rides
- Easier to handle than full adventure bikes
Engine and performance
The new bike will use the same engine seen on other 450 models.
- 452 cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine
- Around 40 PS power
- Around 40 Nm torque
- 6 speed gearbox
Some tuning changes are expected, so it may feel slightly different to ride.
Design and styling
The new Scram 450 could bring a slightly different style compared to other Royal Enfield bikes.
- Round headlight and simple front design
- Raised front fender and tall beak
- Curvy fuel tank
- Single piece seat
- Side number plates for sporty look
- Upswept exhaust
It is expected to come with bright colours and graphics.
Wheels and suspension
The setup will be more road friendly compared to the Himalayan.
- 19 inch front wheel
- 17 inch rear wheel
- Dual purpose tyres
- USD front forks
- Rear monoshock
Seat height is expected to be lower than the Himalayan, making it easier for more riders. Suspension travel may also be slightly less for better everyday usability. Alloy and spoke wheel options could be offered.
Features
The bike will carry modern features from other 450 models.
- Round TFT display
- Bluetooth and phone connection
- Navigation support
- Riding modes
- Dual channel ABS
- Slip and assist clutch
Comfort and riding
Riding position will be upright and relaxed.
- Good for long rides
- Easy for daily commuting
- Better control on rough roads
Price and rivals
The expected pricing will sit between its sibling models. It could be priced between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3.2 lakh. In this range, it will compete with models like the Triumph Scrambler 400 range.