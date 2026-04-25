Vespa Tech 80th Special Edition Revealed

Vespa has brought a special model to mark 80 years since the brand started in 1946. This new scooter is called the Tech 80th edition. It is based on the current Vespa lineup but carries design touches from the very first models.
The scooter will be sold in 125cc and 150cc versions. Pricing will be announced soon.
What this edition is about
This version celebrates eight decades of Vespa. It takes design ideas from early scooters of the 1940s and brings them into a modern product. The company plans to offer it in limited numbers, which also adds to its appeal. Buyers will get a choice between 125cc and 150cc versions, and prices are expected to be announced next week.
Design and colour
The first thing you notice is the paint. The scooter comes in a soft green shade called Verde Pastello. This colour is not new. It comes from the early Vespa models and gives the scooter a very classic feel. The same shade is used across many parts like the mirrors, grab handle and even small details around the body. At the same time, a darker green is used on the seat and grips, which creates a nice contrast. The finish looks clean and well done.
The wheels also carry a classic design. They are inspired by the Vespa 98 from 1946 and get a similar look with a slight modern touch through a diamond cut finish. To make this edition special, there is an ‘80th’ badge at the front and a detailed badge at the rear marking 80 years since 1946.
Engine Options
The scooter continues with two engine choices:
125cc Version
- 124.4cc engine
- Around 9.5 hp power
- 10.1 Nm torque
150cc Version
- 149.5cc engine
- Around 11.4 hp power
- 11.6 Nm torque
Both engines are air-cooled and single-cylinder units, tuned for daily use.
Features and usability
Even though the design looks old school, the scooter is practical for daily life. Seating comfort remains good and the overall layout feels easy to live with. It keeps the balance between style and usability without making things complicated.
Global connect
This celebration is not just for India. Vespa is also planning a big event in Rome from 25 to 28 June 2026. It will bring together fans from different parts of the world to mark this milestone.