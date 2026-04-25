2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography Launched in India

2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography has been launched in India with local assembly for the first time. This move brings the Autobiography trim closer to buyers with a starting price of around Rs 1.6 crore.
Bookings are now open and the SUV is offered with both petrol and diesel engine choices.
Engine and performance
The SUV comes with a 3.0 litre petrol engine that produces 400 hp and 550 Nm, along with a 3.0 litre diesel engine that delivers 351 hp and 700 Nm. Both are paired with an 8 speed automatic gearbox and all wheel drive system.
The petrol version can go from 0 to 100 kmph in about 5.5 seconds, while the diesel takes around 5.8 seconds. Performance feels strong and smooth in both options.
There is also a more powerful V8 version which is sold as a fully imported model. It uses a 4.4 litre engine producing 530 hp and 750 Nm, and can do 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.
Exterior details
The Autobiography trim adds a few changes that give it a more premium look. It gets 22 inch alloy wheels with a satin finish, red brake calipers and special Autobiography badging. Soft close doors also add to the overall experience.
Other highlights include:
- Flush-fitting door handles
- Powered tailgate with gesture control
- Heated and folding mirrors
- Laminated glass for better cabin insulation
Buyers also get multiple colour choices like Borasco Grey, Santorini Black, Ostuni Pearl White and Carpathian Grey.
Interior and comfort
Inside, the focus is clearly on luxury and comfort. The cabin feels rich and well-finished with high-quality materials used throughout.
- Extended leather interior with semi-aniline upholstery
- Illuminated tread plates
- Premium carpet mats
Seat comfort is one of the strongest points here.
- 22-way electrically adjustable front seats
- Heating, ventilation and massage functions
- Rear seats with recline, heating and ventilation
Other comfort features include:
- Four-zone climate control
- Air purification system
- Ambient lighting setup
- Centre console refrigerator
Everything is built to give a relaxed long-distance travel experience.
Technology and features
The SUV is also well-loaded on the tech side, keeping it in line with modern luxury expectations.
- 13.7-inch digital driver display
- 13.1-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Meridian sound system
- Wireless charging
- Head-up display
- Rear entertainment screens
- Voice command support
The overall setup feels modern, clean, and easy to use without being overcomplicated.
Ride and capability
The SUV also comes with advanced systems that improve driving and comfort. It gets all wheel steering for easier turns, an electronic active differential and torque vectoring by braking.
It also has air suspension with adaptive damping and terrain response modes for different road conditions. Additional features include hill descent control and off road cruise control, which help in rough terrain driving.