Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2018 Round One Kicks-Off In Coimbatore

Volkswagen Motorsport India’s one-make series – Ameo Cup kicks off in Coimbatore on June 22, 2018. There would be 20 drivers taking their positions on the grid this season, including 13 new drivers and 7 previous ones. The first round of the Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2018 season will be held at the Kari Motor Speedway.

The drivers were put through multiple rounds of fitness sessions as part of the fitness camp on June 19, 2018. After introducing them to the right fitness regimes, the drivers got into the cars at Kari Motor Speedway to have their first tests before the season officially begins.

During these tests, Driver Coaches Rayomand Banajee and Karthik Tharani took the drivers through several training sessions that included learning the basics of race car, the racing lines to be used at the track, braking lessons and so on. This gave the drivers a fair amount track time and helped them get used to their race machines.

For the race weekend, the drivers had two free practice sessions on Friday, June 22, 2018 to get their first times laps in the Ameo Cup race car before heading into the Qualifying Session on Saturday June 23, 2018. These sessions will be followed by two races, one each on Saturday June 23 and Sunday June 24, 2018.

The second and third round of Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2018 will be held at the Madras Motor Race Track in July and August respectively, followed by the fourth round at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida in October.