With More Than Two Lakh Units Sold Since the Launch, the Ciaz Is India’s Best Selling Mid-Level Sedan

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, a premium mid-level sedan, was given a facelift not much time ago, about 4 years after its launch in the Indian market. It is the first choice of many buyers who are looking for a good value for money product which is low n maintenance costs. Prooving the claim are the sale statistics of the car, which show that Over 24,000 units sold in the first half of 2018-19 and the company have sold more than 234,000 units of the Ciaz since its launch back in 2014. With sales numbers like these, the Ciaz holds 28.8% of the market share which is made of other sedans like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento.

“We are delighted with the response to the new Ciaz. Over 10,000 customers have booked the New Ciaz in the first month of its launch. The complete package of unmatched performance, bold looks, elite interiors, the convenience of space and host of safety features clearly pulls the new Ciaz ahead of the competition. Today, Ciaz is one of the most successful premium sedans in India. With a sale of over 24,000 units in the first half of this fiscal, Ciaz has taken the pole position in the A3+ segment this year so far. We are thankful to customers for their confidence and choice that reinforces our commitment to offer premium products.” said Mr R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, on the success of the sedan.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Comes up with a ‘Service Festival’ This Festive Season

The facelift sedan gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine and comes with the next generation Smart Hybrid technology with a lithium-ion battery offering 13% more power and 6% more torque and the same 1.3-litre oil burner with a Smart Hybrid system is on offer. A total of seven colours are offered with the Ciaz out of which the Nexa Blue shade account for twenty-five percent sales. The price of the Ciaz starts from INR 8.19 Lakh, do watch our review video of the car linked above and images of the car attached below.