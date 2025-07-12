  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • VinFast Is Doing Everything to Make It Big in India — 32 Dealerships, 27 Cities, and a Bold Electric Vision! VinFast Is Doing Everything to...

VinFast Is Doing Everything to Make It Big in India — 32 Dealerships, 27 Cities, and a Bold Electric Vision!

News / By / / 3 minutes of reading

Quick Overview: What You Need to Know

  • Massive Rollout: VinFast teams up with 13 top dealer groups to open 32 showrooms across 27 Indian cities.
  • All About Access: Each location offers Sales, Service, and Spares — giving customers a full-fledged EV experience.
  • Nationwide Footprint: From Delhi to Coimbatore, strategic cities with growing EV demand have been chosen.
  • Ready for Action: The first pre-bookings for the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs kick off July 15.

Intro: EV Dreams, Now with a Desi Touch

VinFast isn’t just entering the Indian EV market — it’s coming in strong, smart, and fully charged. While most brands dip their toes in the water, VinFast is making a splash. With 32 dealerships planned across 27 cities, it’s clear the Vietnamese EV giant isn’t here to experiment. It’s here to build — and fast.

This dealership blitz is more than just numbers. It’s a signal to Indian buyers: “We’ve got you covered – from showroom to service lane.” Let’s break it down.

A Pan-India Presence, Not Just a Pitch

VinFast’s new partnerships are not just names on paper. These 13 dealer groups are among India’s most trusted, known for running multi-brand showrooms with deep roots in their regions. That’s a big win for buyers — because it means the service you’ll get with your VinFast will be familiar, reliable, and friendly.

From metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad to tier-2 markets like Coimbatore, Agra, and Shimla — the brand’s 3S (Sales, Service, Spares) promise is taking shape everywhere.

Where Will You Find VinFast? Here’s the Full Dealer Lineup:

StateRegionDealer Partner Group
DelhiNorthPasco Group
Himachal PradeshNorthDev Bhoomi Group
Uttar PradeshNorthKB Group
KarnatakaSouthRaja Group
TelanganaSouthNanesh Automotive
Tamil NaduSouthMaansarovar Group
KeralaSouthEVM Group
Andhra PradeshSouthCASA Group
MaharashtraWestDhone Group
GujaratWestHarsolia Group
GujaratWestNavjivan Group
OrissaEastStratevista Automobiles
West BengalEastBagaria Group

These aren’t just places to buy a car. These will be fully operational hubs with service bays, spare parts support, and trained technicians — all tuned to VinFast’s international standards.

More Than Just Showrooms — It’s an Ecosystem

And it doesn’t stop there. VinFast is backing up this retail push with:

  • Global Assure for 24×7 roadside assistance and customer helplines.
  • myTVS & RoadGrid to power India-wide charging and after-sales service.
  • A tie-up with BatX Energies for sustainable battery recycling and repurposing.

This holistic strategy shows one thing: VinFast isn’t cutting corners. It’s building an EV future, step by step.

Conclusion: India’s EV Future Just Got More Real

VinFast could’ve launched a few flashy cars and called it a day. But instead, it’s doing the hard work — laying the groundwork, choosing experienced partners, and committing to local infrastructure. That’s not just strategy, that’s sincerity.

And with pre-bookings for the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs starting July 15, India’s EV story is about to turn an exciting new page — powered by a brand that’s clearly doing everything to make it count.

Scroll to Top