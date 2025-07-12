VinFast Is Doing Everything to Make It Big in India — 32 Dealerships, 27 Cities, and a Bold Electric Vision!

Quick Overview: What You Need to Know
- Massive Rollout: VinFast teams up with 13 top dealer groups to open 32 showrooms across 27 Indian cities.
- All About Access: Each location offers Sales, Service, and Spares — giving customers a full-fledged EV experience.
- Nationwide Footprint: From Delhi to Coimbatore, strategic cities with growing EV demand have been chosen.
- Ready for Action: The first pre-bookings for the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs kick off July 15.
Intro: EV Dreams, Now with a Desi Touch
VinFast isn’t just entering the Indian EV market — it’s coming in strong, smart, and fully charged. While most brands dip their toes in the water, VinFast is making a splash. With 32 dealerships planned across 27 cities, it’s clear the Vietnamese EV giant isn’t here to experiment. It’s here to build — and fast.
This dealership blitz is more than just numbers. It’s a signal to Indian buyers: “We’ve got you covered – from showroom to service lane.” Let’s break it down.
A Pan-India Presence, Not Just a Pitch
VinFast’s new partnerships are not just names on paper. These 13 dealer groups are among India’s most trusted, known for running multi-brand showrooms with deep roots in their regions. That’s a big win for buyers — because it means the service you’ll get with your VinFast will be familiar, reliable, and friendly.
From metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad to tier-2 markets like Coimbatore, Agra, and Shimla — the brand’s 3S (Sales, Service, Spares) promise is taking shape everywhere.
Where Will You Find VinFast? Here’s the Full Dealer Lineup:
|State
|Region
|Dealer Partner Group
|Delhi
|North
|Pasco Group
|Himachal Pradesh
|North
|Dev Bhoomi Group
|Uttar Pradesh
|North
|KB Group
|Karnataka
|South
|Raja Group
|Telangana
|South
|Nanesh Automotive
|Tamil Nadu
|South
|Maansarovar Group
|Kerala
|South
|EVM Group
|Andhra Pradesh
|South
|CASA Group
|Maharashtra
|West
|Dhone Group
|Gujarat
|West
|Harsolia Group
|Gujarat
|West
|Navjivan Group
|Orissa
|East
|Stratevista Automobiles
|West Bengal
|East
|Bagaria Group
These aren’t just places to buy a car. These will be fully operational hubs with service bays, spare parts support, and trained technicians — all tuned to VinFast’s international standards.
More Than Just Showrooms — It’s an Ecosystem
And it doesn’t stop there. VinFast is backing up this retail push with:
- Global Assure for 24×7 roadside assistance and customer helplines.
- myTVS & RoadGrid to power India-wide charging and after-sales service.
- A tie-up with BatX Energies for sustainable battery recycling and repurposing.
This holistic strategy shows one thing: VinFast isn’t cutting corners. It’s building an EV future, step by step.
Conclusion: India’s EV Future Just Got More Real
VinFast could’ve launched a few flashy cars and called it a day. But instead, it’s doing the hard work — laying the groundwork, choosing experienced partners, and committing to local infrastructure. That’s not just strategy, that’s sincerity.
And with pre-bookings for the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs starting July 15, India’s EV story is about to turn an exciting new page — powered by a brand that’s clearly doing everything to make it count.