Volkswagen ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE Launched as Limited-Edition EV With 90s-Inspired Style and 326PS Punch

Overview:
- Limited to just 1990 units worldwide, this ID.3 pays homage to the cult-classic Golf Fire & Ice edition from the 1990s.
- Powered by up to 326 PS, it rockets from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.
- Dual-tone “Fire Red” and “Cool Blue” interior mirrors the elements of fire and ice.
- Comes packed with AR head-up display, massage seats, Harman Kardon sound system, and more.
Intro: Bringing the Fire and Ice Back to the Future
Volkswagen has a knack for mixing nostalgia with innovation—and they’ve done it again. The ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE is more than just another limited-edition EV. It’s a bold throwback to the wildly popular Golf II Fire & Ice of the 1990s, reimagined for today’s electric era. Developed in collaboration with luxury fashion brand BOGNER FIRE+ICE, this new-age hot hatch is where sporty design, sustainable tech, and automotive legacy meet.
And with only 1,990 units available globally (a nod to the Golf’s launch year), it’s already a collector’s dream.
Flashback to the ’90s: A Cult Classic Reborn
Back in 1990, Volkswagen teamed up with Willy Bogner to create the Golf Fire & Ice edition—a stylish and sporty Golf that quickly caught everyone’s eye. With its purple paint, wide alloys, bold decals, and GTI performance, it sold 16,700 units, smashing the initial target of 10,000.
The ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE picks up that rebellious spirit, updates it with a stunning Ultra Violet Metallic finish, and electrifies it—literally.
Powertrain & Performance: Fast, Fun, and Fully Electric
The ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE is no poser. It’s available in two power outputs:
|Variant
|Power Output
|0–100 km/h
|Torque
|Range (WLTP)
|GTX 210
|286 PS
|~6.2 sec
|545 Nm
|Up to 591 km
|GTX 240
|326 PS
|5.7 sec
|545 Nm
|~575 km
It uses a 79 kWh (net) lithium-ion battery with DC fast-charging up to 185 kW, juicing up from 10 to 80% in just 26 minutes. The top-spec also features adaptive DCC chassis control, sports suspension, and optional performance tyres—this one’s built to move.
Exterior Design: Loud, Proud, and Legendary
You’ll spot the FIRE+ICE from a mile away. Its Ultra Violet Metallic paint is a head-turner, but there’s more to the drama:
- Flaming Red accents on the roof frame
- 20-inch Locarno rims with matching red center caps
- Fire+Ice pattern decals on the C-pillars
- Special door light projections—fire on the driver’s side, ice on the passenger’s
Even the rear spoiler carries the vintage Fire and Ice logo, sealing the tribute with flair.
Interior: Fire on the Left, Ice on the Right
Step inside and you’re immediately wrapped in a dual-tone wonderland. The cabin blends fashion and function in a way few EVs dare:
- “On Fire Red” driver’s side
- “Keep Cool Blue” passenger’s side
- Custom stitching, FIRE+ICE badges, and floor mats
- Seats inspired by puffer jackets, complete with quilted details and zip-inspired accents
- Premium extras like a Harman Kardon audio system, augmented reality head-up display, and massaging sport seats
Whether you’re commuting or cruising, this interior is a vibe.
Equipment & Features: Packed to the Roof
The ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE comes loaded with premium packages:
- Interior Plus: Massage seats, AR HUD, premium sound
- Convenience Pack: Navigation, dual-zone Climatronic
- Assistance Pack: Park Assist Plus, rear-view cam, keyless entry, adaptive cruise
The 240 kW version also gets sports adaptive suspension and can be fitted with performance tyres for sharper handling.
Conclusion: Style, Speed, and Soul
The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE is not just another electric car—it’s a statement. It revives a beloved badge with new-age tech, performance, and an unmistakably stylish edge. From its roots in the early ’90s to its futuristic heart, it’s an EV that celebrates the past while charging headlong into tomorrow.
Only 1,990 lucky drivers will own this rare blend of nostalgia and innovation. If you’re after personality, performance, and purpose in your EV—this is it.