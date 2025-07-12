India-Made Maruti Suzuki eVitara Proudly Displayed in Japan!

Quick Overview (4 Pointers)
- India to Japan, and beyond: Maruti Suzuki’s eVitara, built in Gujarat, is now proudly on display in Japan.
- Style meets substance: A bold design with SUV muscle and electric elegance, perfect for global streets.
- Choice of power: Two battery options, up to 184 bhp, and AWD capability make it both efficient and exciting.
- Make in India, Drive the World: The eVitara is more than an EV—it’s India’s electric passport to global roads.
Intro: A Proud Indian Moment on the Global Stage
It’s not every day that an Indian-made car gets to shine on a global stage — especially in the homeland of its parent company. But right now, that’s exactly what’s happening. Maruti Suzuki’s eVitara, the brand’s first all-electric SUV, is proudly stealing the spotlight at Hamamatsu Station in Japan, a place where thousands walk by every single day.
And here’s what makes it even more special — this EV didn’t roll in from Europe or America. Nope. It was built right here in India, at Maruti’s Gujarat plant, and shipped straight to Japan. It’s not just a car on display — it’s a proud reminder that India’s EV game is ready to take on the world.
A Big Leap for Indian-Made EVs
The eVitara isn’t just another electric car—it’s a turning point. It was first shown to the world at the 2025 Auto Expo in Delhi, and now, it’s doing something most Indian cars rarely get to do: representing us on international turf.
Suzuki chose to showcase it at a prominent public venue in Japan, allowing people to walk right up, admire the details, and connect with what’s essentially India’s EV for the world.
Looks That Travel Well
Design-wise, the eVitara strikes a beautiful balance. It carries the elegance of a global urban crossover while keeping that muscular SUV appeal. Whether parked outside a Tokyo café or tackling monsoon roads in Mumbai, the eVitara just fits in.
There’s a distinct road presence here—sleek LED headlamps, a wide stance, and a strong shoulder line—all of which scream modern, confident, and electric.
Performance with Purpose
Under that stylish skin, the eVitara offers serious choice. Buyers will get two battery options:
- A 49 kWh pack with a 142 bhp motor—ideal for daily commutes with zero fuss.
- A 61 kWh variant that ups the ante to 172 bhp.
And if you want more punch and more grip, there’s an AWD version with dual motors pushing out 184 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. It’s got muscle and manners—exactly what a good EV should offer.
|eVitara Key Specs
|Details
|Length
|4,275 mm
|Width
|1,800 mm
|Height
|1,640 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,700 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Battery Packs
|49 kWh / 61 kWh
|Power (Base / Top)
|142 bhp / 184 bhp (AWD dual motor)
|Torque
|Up to 300 Nm
Driving the “Make in India” Dream Forward
What makes the eVitara even more special is where it’s built. Every unit will roll out of Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat factory, and from there, it’ll hit roads across the globe.
That’s not just good for business—it’s a win for India’s EV journey. It puts our factories, engineers, and innovation into the global spotlight. And to top it off, Toyota will offer its own version of this SUV—the Urban Cruiser EV—also built right here in India.
Conclusion: A Small SUV, A Giant Leap for India
The Maruti Suzuki eVitara is more than just another electric SUV in a growing global market. It’s a proud moment for India—proof that we can build, engineer, and export world-class electric vehicles.
Showcased in Japan. Built in India. Driven around the world. That’s the kind of EV story we’ve been waiting for—and now, it’s real.