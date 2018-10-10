Honda India To Bump Up Production Capacity And Invest Up To 630 Crores While Doing So

Honda India is planning quite a major expansion when it comes to their overall production capacity and has been planning on investing a sum of Rs 630 crores for the execution of this expansion, Honda will also be adding a new assembly line at its Vithalapur plant located in the state of Gujarat. This plant has been dedicated to the manufacturing of scooters since its initiation in February 2016. The Vithalpur plant has an annual production capacity of 0.6 million units, which quite honestly sounds like a lot.

However, within the first six months of its inauguration, Honda India bumped up the production capacity to 1.2 million units annually. Now Honda India plans to further increase the production capacity by another 0.6 million units which should bring the Vithalapur plants total output to an annual 1.8 million units! By the year 2020 Honda plans to take the capacity up to about 7 million units annually!

“Over the years, Honda has been investing and expanding its capacity to enhance customer’s joy in the largest two-wheeler market of the world. The additional capacity at our fourth factory reinforces our commitment to serve our customers faster, who have reposed their trust in brand Honda,” Minoru Kato, CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said in a statement. Currently, the Japanese manufacturer is accountable for up to 30% of the two-wheeler market share in India and is coming close to Hero MotoCorp’s 9.2 million units produced annually.