Volkswagen Motorsport Joins Indian Touring Car Category As A Factory Team

One of the pioneers in the India motorsport scene, Volkswagen motorsport takes another step showing its commitment to the same. The company shall be entering the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2019 in the Indian Touring Championship (ITC) Category as a factory team. With this, former one-make series winners a platform to compete and further up their game. Volkswagen will be participating with their Race Vento car, which uses a 1.8-litre TSI engine mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox with a manual gearshift lever. The car produces 215 HP peak power and 350 Nm peak torque.

Piloting this Vento race car would be one-make series winners, Karthik Tharani, Ishaan Dodhiwala and Dhruv Mohite. listed below are the achievements of these ace drivers.

Karthik Tharani: 2018: Formula Euro JK18 National Champion 2017: Drag Racing Unrestricted National Champion 2016: MRF Formula 1600 National Champion Runner Up 2015: MRF Formula 1600 National Champion 2014: Volkswagen Polo R Cup National Champion



Ishaan Dodhiwala: 2018 ITC Turbo Class Runner Up 2017 MRF Formula 1600 Rookie Runner Up 2016 Volkswagen Vento Cup Champion 2015 Volkswagen Vento Cup Runner Up 2014 Volkswagen Polo R Cup Junior Runner Up

Dhruv Mohite: 2018: Volkswagen Ameo Cup Champion 2017: 2nd Runner Up Champion at Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2015: 2nd Runner Up Champion at J.K. Tyre National Rotax Challenge 2014: 2nd Runner Up Champion at J.K Tyre National Rotax Challenge: Senior 2012: Runner-Up Champion at J.K Tyre National Rotax Challenge: Junior 2008: Champion in Micro-Max Category at JK National Karting Championship



Commenting on the development, Mr Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, “Over the last ten years, we have been strengthening our presence in Motorsport in India. Volkswagen is committed towards the cause and I am proud to announce our entry into India’s premier racing category with our very own factory team. We started developing our cars last year by participating in the Turbo class. But with the integration of the category into ITC, we are extremely happy to participate in a class that is at the pinnacle of racing in India.” He added, “All three drivers who represent our factory team are extremely talented and have proven their mettle through our one-make series in the past. By building proper race cars for the drivers, we are also providing them with an option to develop their career further.”