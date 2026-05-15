New Volkswagen ID Polo GTI Breaks Cover With 226 HP Power And Retro GTI Cabin

Volkswagen has finally taken the wraps off the production version of the new ID Polo GTI. This is the first time the famous GTI badge has gone fully electric. The car keeps the small hot hatch feeling alive but now with an electric motor and new generation technology.
The GTI badge first arrived in 1976 with the Golf GTI. Years later, the Polo GTI entered the lineup and became known for its compact size and sporty nature. The petrol-powered Polo GTI received multiple updates over the years, including the latest facelift with sharper styling and more features. Now the GTI story moves into a fully electric phase with the ID Polo GTI.
The new model is based on the standard ID Polo EV but gets more power, sharper handling, and a different personality. It also carries several classic GTI touches that long-time fans will instantly recognise.
Power and battery details
The ID Polo GTI uses a front-wheel-drive electric setup paired with a 52 kWh battery pack.
Key figures include:
- 226 hp power output
- 290 Nm torque
- 0 to 100 kmph in 6.8 seconds
- Top speed of 175 kmph
- Claimed WLTP range of 424 km
The car uses Volkswagen’s APP290 electric drive system. It also gets a new unified battery cell design with NMC battery technology.
Charging support is also strong.
- 105 kW DC fast charging
- 10 to 80 percent charging in around 24 minutes
Volkswagen has also added an electronically controlled front differential lock borrowed from the Golf GTI. This helps improve grip and cornering performance during fast driving.
The car also gets adaptive DCC suspension as standard. Drivers can activate a dedicated GTI mode using the steering wheel button, which changes the steering, chassis, and driving setup into a sportier configuration.
Exterior styling
The shape remains similar to the standard ID Polo EV, but the GTI version gets several sporty design updates.
- IQ.LIGHT Matrix LED headlights
- Redesigned front and rear bumpers
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Split roof spoiler
- GTI badging
- Signature red strip at the front
- Honeycomb lower grille design
The illuminated VW logo and connected LED light setup continue at both ends. Vertical LED elements on the bumper and red detailing inspired by motorsport towing hooks add a more aggressive appearance.
The rear section also gets a black diffuser and special LED tail-light graphics. The GTI keeps the classic Volkswagen C-pillar styling as well.
Dimensions include:
- Length: 4,096 mm
- Width: 1,816 mm
- Height: 1,513 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,599 mm
Cabin and interior
The cabin gets a proper GTI atmosphere with black and red detailing across the dashboard, steering wheel, and seats.
Some highlights include:
- Red stitching on steering wheel and seats
- GTI sports seats
- Tartan-inspired seat upholstery
- Illuminated GTI logos
- 12.9-inch infotainment screen
- 10.25-inch digital cluster
- Red dashboard strip
- Microfleece seat material
A red marker at the 12 o’clock position on the steering wheel gives it a motorsport-style touch.
One interesting addition is the retro display mode. When activated, the screens show graphics inspired by classic GTI models from the past. Even the music display gets a cassette-style animation inspired by the 1980s.
The steering wheel also gets paddle controls for adjusting regeneration levels. Mobile key support is included as well, allowing the car to be unlocked and started using a smartphone.
Space and practical features
Volkswagen says cabin space has improved compared to the older petrol Polo GTI.
- 441-litre boot space
- 1,240 litres with rear seats folded
- More cabin width and headroom
Passengers also get around 19 mm more interior space compared to the older combustion-engine version.
The car can tow up to 1.2 tonnes. Vehicle-to-Load support is also available, allowing external devices and electric bikes to charge using the car battery.
Optional features include:
- Harman Kardon sound system with 10 speakers
- Panoramic glass roof
- 12-way electric front seats with massage function
Driver assistance and tech
The car gets several modern driver assistance systems.
- Connected Travel Assist
- Traffic light recognition
- One-pedal driving support
- Assisted steering and braking systems
The system can automatically slow the car at red lights under certain conditions. Volkswagen has also added the latest connected driving software for smoother assisted driving functions.