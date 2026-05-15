TVS Preparing Big Manufacturing Boost With 15 Lakh Unit Capacity Expansion

TVS Motor is poised for a significant increase in production as demand continues to rise across various vehicle segments. Over the next one year, the company plans to add another 15 lakh units to its yearly manufacturing capacity.
After this expansion, total annual production capability is expected to go up to nearly 83 lakh units. The current figure stands at around 68 lakh units per year.
The company is also planning a large investment of around Rs 3,500 crore during FY27. This amount will be used across manufacturing expansion, product development work, and research activities.
Bigger role for Hosur facility
The Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu is expected to become one of the most important facilities for the company’s future plans.
Apart from handling higher production volumes, the plant will also support premium motorcycle manufacturing for global markets.
Key developments include:
- Production capacity increase within 12 months
- More manufacturing support for EVs and premium bikes
- Future Norton motorcycles to be produced at Hosur
- Investments planned for R&D and new products
The company already operates manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysore, Nalagarh, and Indonesia.
EV production to rise further
Electric scooters remain one of the strongest growing segments for the brand. The iQube electric scooter lineup has been performing well in the market, helping the company strengthen its position in the EV space.
Monthly EV production is currently close to 40,000 units. This number is expected to increase further soon.
Plans include:
- EV production target to reach 50,000 units monthly
- Expansion to support growing electric scooter demand
- More focus on future EV products
The company also posted strong growth in electric scooter sales recently.
Premium bikes and Norton expansion
Premium motorcycles are also expected to become a bigger part of future growth plans.
The company confirmed that the Hosur facility will support manufacturing of future Norton motorcycles for global markets. Norton’s upcoming superbike, the Manx R, is expected to launch internationally before making its way to India later.
This expansion is expected to strengthen the company’s premium motorcycle portfolio in the coming years.
New factory locations under consideration
Along with expanding existing facilities, fresh manufacturing locations are also being studied for future growth.
Reports suggest the company is evaluating multiple states for upcoming two wheeler and three wheeler plants.
States under consideration include:
- Gujarat
- Madhya Pradesh
- Karnataka
- Tamil Nadu
These future facilities could help improve supply for domestic as well as export markets.
Sales growth pushing expansion
The company sold over 59 lakh vehicles during FY26 across petrol and electric segments. Rising demand in multiple categories is one of the biggest reasons behind this large expansion plan.
Growth areas include:
- Scooters
- Electric vehicles
- Premium motorcycles
- Exports
- Three wheelers
The additional production capacity is expected to help meet rising market demand more efficiently over the next few years.