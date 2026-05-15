New Fiat F2X fastback SUV spotted testing in India

A new Fiat SUV has been spotted testing in Bengaluru and it is attracting attention because of its sporty coupe style shape. The model is expected to be called the Fiat F2X and it will become one of the important global products under Stellantis.
The SUV was seen with heavy camouflage, but many styling details were still visible. The test vehicle also carried a left hand drive setup, which hints that this model is being tested in India only for development work and not for an immediate local launch.
Stellantis already uses India for testing and validation of several global products across different brands. The road conditions and weather here help engineers check suspension, durability and engine performance in difficult situations.
Sporty design with concept car inspiration
The F2X carries a modern fastback SUV shape with a sloping roofline flowing smoothly into the rear section. The overall styling appears inspired by the old Fiat Fastback concept that was shown globally a few years ago.
At the front, the SUV gets slim LED lighting elements with a rectangular layout. The bumper area looks wide and upright while the grille section appears mostly closed.
Visible styling details include:
- Sharp coupe roofline
- Chunky wheel arches
- Large alloy wheels
- Wide rear stance
- Split style lighting elements
- Strong shoulder lines
The rear section also looks sporty because of the sharply angled rear windshield and sleek tail lamp design.
Fiat first previewed this design direction during the 2018 Sao Paulo Motor Show when the Fastback concept was introduced. That concept later became the base for Fiat’s future coupe SUV styling language.
Shares roots with Citroen models
The upcoming SUV is expected to sit on Stellantis’ Smart Car architecture. This is the same platform already used by models such as the Citroen Basalt and C3 Aircross.
Even though there are similarities underneath, Fiat has given the F2X a completely different visual identity. Compared to the Basalt, this SUV looks more muscular and carries stronger European styling influence.
Some expected differences include:
- Taller front design
- More aggressive proportions
- Different greenhouse styling
- Unique alloy wheel patterns
- Distinct body surfacing
The platform itself was developed with support from Stellantis’ India engineering operations.
Petrol, hybrid and electric options likely
Global reports suggest Fiat may offer multiple engine choices for the F2X depending on the market.
Expected options include:
- 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine
- Mild hybrid setup
- Fully electric version in future
The spotted prototype was seen filling petrol at a fuel station, which confirms combustion engine testing is already underway.
The electric version is expected to arrive later as Fiat expands its EV lineup in international markets.
No confirmation for India launch
At present, there is no official information about Fiat returning to the Indian passenger vehicle market with this SUV.
Fiat stopped selling passenger vehicles in India in 2019, although Stellantis continues operations here through Jeep and Citroen brands.
The Bengaluru sighting mainly appears linked to global testing and validation work. Since the spotted vehicle was left hand drive, it is likely meant for overseas markets such as Europe or South America.
The production version of the F2X is expected to make its official debut sometime in 2026.