New Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Launched In Japan

Toyota has expanded its Land Cruiser lineup with the launch of the new Land Cruiser FJ in Japan. The SUV joins the existing Land Cruiser 70, 250, and 300 models, but takes a different approach with a smaller footprint and more compact dimensions.
The Land Cruiser FJ has been designed as a proper off road SUV while still being easier to drive in daily conditions. Toyota has also confirmed a wide range of factory accessories, allowing buyers to customize the SUV heavily depending on their usage.
Prices in Japan start at JPY 4.5 million, which is around Rs 27 lakh. However, adding all official accessory packages pushes the cost beyond JPY 7.1 million or nearly Rs 43 lakh.
The SUV is also expected to reach India in the future, with local production likely at Toyota’s upcoming Maharashtra facility.
Rugged design with compact dimensions
The Land Cruiser FJ keeps the traditional Land Cruiser shape with a square body and upright stance. Toyota says the SUV was designed to maintain durability and off road capability while making it easier to handle in cities and narrow roads.
Exterior details include:
- U shaped LED headlamps and tail lamps
- Rear mounted spare wheel
- Flared wheel arches
- Roof rails
- Side steps
- Front skid plate
- Removable bumper corners for easier repairs
Toyota has also used a dice inspired design theme across parts of the body. Buyers can choose from five single tone paint options including Smoky Blue and Oxide Bronze Metallic.
The SUV measures 4,575 mm in length and is shorter than the Land Cruiser 250 by around 350 mm. Wheelbase is also shorter by 270 mm, helping improve turning ability and off road movement.
Petrol engine with proper 4×4 hardware
Powering the Land Cruiser FJ is a 2.7 litre naturally aspirated four cylinder petrol engine.
Key specifications:
- 163 PS power
- 246 Nm torque
- 6 speed automatic transmission
- Part time four wheel drive system
Toyota says the SUV uses a ladder frame chassis developed from the IMV platform. The structure has been updated with stronger frame rigidity and high tensile steel for better stability and ride comfort.
Suspension setup includes:
- Double wishbone front suspension
- 4 link rigid rear suspension
Off road support systems include:
- Downhill Assist Control
- Hill Start Assist
- Rear differential lock
- High wheel articulation
- Strong approach and departure angles
Toyota claims the turning radius stands at 5.5 metres.
Cabin layout and practicality
The cabin follows a functional layout with strong focus on visibility and ease of use during off road driving.
Features include:
- 12.3 inch infotainment display
- Connected navigation
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Toyota Safety Sense package
- Physical controls for easier operation
The SUV gets a two-row five-seat setup. Rear seats can slide, recline, and fold. Boot space stands at 795 litres with seats in place, while folded seats increase cargo capacity further.
Toyota has also lowered the dashboard and cowl design to improve forward visibility.
Large accessories catalogue
Toyota is offering multiple official accessory packages for the Land Cruiser FJ.
The Modellista package includes:
- Front bumper extension
- Illuminated grille
- Roof spoiler
- Fender flares
- Matte Olive 18 inch alloy wheels
- Interior LED lighting
ARB off road accessories include:
- Roof rack
- Rock rails
- Heavy duty skid plates
Another package called Playful Set adds decals, MOLLE cargo panels, seat covers, mud flaps, luggage trays, dashcams, wheel locks, and steering locks.
Toyota will also offer the SUV through its KINTO subscription service in Japan from May 14.